The first day of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials saw plenty of action, as wrestlers from across the country got down to action in order to make it to Paris 2024.
Fans got to witness their first upset of the trials early into the day, when Spencer Lee took down first seed and Pan American Games Champion Zane Richards in the semifinals of the challenge tournament. In the bottom half of the 57 kg category, Olympic medalist Thomas Gilman dominated Daton Fix. Gilman and Lee will now face each other in the best-of-three championship round.
The 65kg category at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials saw Nick Lee and Zain Rutherford advance to the finals. Jordon Burroughs defeated Mitchell Mesenbrink in the 74kgs challenge tournament semifinals, before falling short to Jason Nolf.
Penn State's reigning national champion in the 86 kgs, Aaron Brooks advanced to the challenge tournament finals, where he will take on former NCAA Champion and World Championship bronze medalist Zahid Valencia.
U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials: Full Challenge Tournament semi-finals and finals results
Men's 57kg Freestyle Challenge Tournament Semi-finals
Spencer Lee def. Zane Richards
Thomas Gilman def. Daton Fix
Men's 65kg Freestyle Challenge Tournament Semi-finals
Nick Lee def. Andrew Alirez
Zain Retherford def. Jesse Mendez
Men's 74kg Free Challenge Tournament Semifinals
Jordan Burroughs def. Mitchell Mesenbrink
Jason Nolf def. Jarrett Jacques
Men's 74kg Freestyle Challenge Tournament Finals
Jason Nolf def. Jordan Burroughs
Men's 86kg Freestyle Challenge Tournament Semi-finals
Aaron Brooks def. Alex Dieringer
Zahid Valencia def. Chance Marsteller
Men's 97kg Freestyle Challenge Tournament Semi-finals
Kollin Moore def. J’den Cox
Isaac Trumble def. Johnathan Aiello
Men's 125kg Freestyle Challenge Tournament Semi-finals
Hayden Zillmer def. Dom Bradley
Nick Gwiazdowski def. Greg Kerkvliet
Men's 60kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Semi-finals
Ildar Hafizov def. Sammy Jones
Dalton Roberts def. Max Black
Men's 67kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Semi-finals
Alejandro Sancho def. Pat Smith
Ellis Coleman def. Xavier Johnson
Men's 77kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Semi-finals
Kamal Bey def. RaVaughn Perkins
Aliaksandr Kikinou def. Benji Peak
Men's 87kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Semi-finals
John Stefanowicz def. Mahmoud Sebie
Payton Jacobson def. Zachary Braunagel
Men's 87kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Finals
Payton Jacobson def. John Stefanowicz
Men's 97kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Semi-finals
Joe Rau def. David Orndoff
Nicholas Boykin def. Diante Cooper
Men's 97kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Finals
Joe Rau def. Nicholas Boykin
Men's 125kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Semi-finals
Adam Coon def. Donny Longendyke
Aden Attao def. Courtney Freeman
U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials Men's 125kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Finals
Adam Coon def. Aden Attao
U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials: Day two schedule
The second and finals day of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials will witness the best-of-three championship series matches for all 18 weight categories, including the five where America has not yet qualified for the Games.
The first session of Saturday will take place between 10:30 AM and 3:00 PM, and will feature the round one of the best-of-three championship series, challenge tournament consolation semifinals, challenge tournament consolation finals, third place bouts, and true third rounds if necessary. Saturday morning will also see round two of the best-of-three championship series for the five unqualified weight categories.
The second session of the day at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials will be held between 6:30 PM and 10:00 PM, and will conduct the round three of the best-of-three championship series for the unqualified weight classes, as well as the round two and round three of best-of-three championship series for the 13 qualified categories.