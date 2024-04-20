The first day of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials saw plenty of action, as wrestlers from across the country got down to action in order to make it to Paris 2024.

Fans got to witness their first upset of the trials early into the day, when Spencer Lee took down first seed and Pan American Games Champion Zane Richards in the semifinals of the challenge tournament. In the bottom half of the 57 kg category, Olympic medalist Thomas Gilman dominated Daton Fix. Gilman and Lee will now face each other in the best-of-three championship round.

The 65kg category at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials saw Nick Lee and Zain Rutherford advance to the finals. Jordon Burroughs defeated Mitchell Mesenbrink in the 74kgs challenge tournament semifinals, before falling short to Jason Nolf.

Penn State's reigning national champion in the 86 kgs, Aaron Brooks advanced to the challenge tournament finals, where he will take on former NCAA Champion and World Championship bronze medalist Zahid Valencia.

U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials: Full Challenge Tournament semi-finals and finals results

Men's 57kg Freestyle Challenge Tournament Semi-finals

Spencer Lee def. Zane Richards

Thomas Gilman def. Daton Fix

Men's 65kg Freestyle Challenge Tournament Semi-finals

Nick Lee def. Andrew Alirez

Zain Retherford def. Jesse Mendez

Men's 74kg Free Challenge Tournament Semifinals

Jordan Burroughs def. Mitchell Mesenbrink

Jason Nolf def. Jarrett Jacques

Men's 74kg Freestyle Challenge Tournament Finals

Jason Nolf def. Jordan Burroughs

Men's 86kg Freestyle Challenge Tournament Semi-finals

Aaron Brooks def. Alex Dieringer

Zahid Valencia def. Chance Marsteller

Men's 97kg Freestyle Challenge Tournament Semi-finals

Kollin Moore def. J’den Cox

Isaac Trumble def. Johnathan Aiello

Men's 125kg Freestyle Challenge Tournament Semi-finals

Hayden Zillmer def. Dom Bradley

Nick Gwiazdowski def. Greg Kerkvliet

Men's 60kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Semi-finals

Ildar Hafizov def. Sammy Jones

Dalton Roberts def. Max Black

Men's 67kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Semi-finals

Alejandro Sancho def. Pat Smith

Ellis Coleman def. Xavier Johnson

Men's 77kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Semi-finals

Kamal Bey def. RaVaughn Perkins

Aliaksandr Kikinou def. Benji Peak

Men's 87kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Semi-finals

John Stefanowicz def. Mahmoud Sebie

Payton Jacobson def. Zachary Braunagel

Men's 87kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Finals

Payton Jacobson def. John Stefanowicz

Men's 97kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Semi-finals

Joe Rau def. David Orndoff

Nicholas Boykin def. Diante Cooper

Men's 97kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Finals

Joe Rau def. Nicholas Boykin

Men's 125kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Semi-finals

Adam Coon def. Donny Longendyke

Aden Attao def. Courtney Freeman

U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials Men's 125kg Greco-Roman Challenge Tournament Finals

Adam Coon def. Aden Attao

U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials: Day two schedule

The second and finals day of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials will witness the best-of-three championship series matches for all 18 weight categories, including the five where America has not yet qualified for the Games.

The first session of Saturday will take place between 10:30 AM and 3:00 PM, and will feature the round one of the best-of-three championship series, challenge tournament consolation semifinals, challenge tournament consolation finals, third place bouts, and true third rounds if necessary. Saturday morning will also see round two of the best-of-three championship series for the five unqualified weight categories.

The second session of the day at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials will be held between 6:30 PM and 10:00 PM, and will conduct the round three of the best-of-three championship series for the unqualified weight classes, as well as the round two and round three of best-of-three championship series for the 13 qualified categories.