U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 schedule Day 7: Events timing, Fastball Concert, Betsy Mitchell Book Signing and more  

The ongoing 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials started on June 15 and will conclude on June 23 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The first six days of this event have witnessed remarkable performances from renowned swimmers like Katie Ledecky, Ryan Murphy, Regan Smith, and others.

Ledecky once again proved her prowess by making her fourth US Olympic team, and Smith surpassed Kaylee McKeown's 100m backstroke world record. She also earned her spot in the 200m butterfly event by posting a time of 2:05.70 on Day 6 of the Swimming Trials.

Ryan Murphy created history on Day 6 by becoming the first American to qualify for the 100m and 200m backstroke in three consecutive Olympics. Day 7 of the competition is also expected to witness such powerful performances with the finals of the men's 50m freestyle, women's 200m backstroke, and men's 200m individual medley scheduled for June 21.

Day 7 will also feature the Fastball Concert, Betsy Mitchell booksigning, renowned DJ shows, and the podcast recording of five-time Olympian Brett Hawke.

Schedule for Day 7 of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

Day 7 of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials is slated to take place on June 21. Here is the schedule for the same:

9:00 AM

Aqua Zone at the Indiana Convention Center will open for everyone to visit the retail superstore to pick up limited edtion of the event merchandise.

10:00 AM

Opening time of the Lucas Oil Stadium doors for the preliminary rounds

11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

Preliminaries for Men's 100m butterfly, followed by Women's 200m individual medley, and Women's 800m freestyle.

1:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Autograph sessions in the Aqua Zone of various athletes. Betsy Mitchell Book signings will take place from 1-2 pm, Brendan Hansen and Gunnar Bentz from 3-4 pm. Katie Hoff from 4-5pm, Maya Di Rado, and Jenny Thompson's autograph sessions will happen from 5-6 pm.

Podcast session of 5-time Olympian Brett Hawke from 2:00 - 4:00 pm.

"Swim Up" Bar is arranged for refreshments on Georgia Street. Along with this, art will be displayed, and people can have fun by indulging in photo sessions, wearing giant goggles. A 6-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower is also installed. People can also groove to the beats of DJ Hope Flows from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, which will be followed by Annie Leppert at 4:30 pm.

Lucas Oil Stadium's doors will open at 6:30 pm for the final rounds.

FastBall's free concert is at the OneAmerica Financial Stage from 5:30 to 7:00 pm.

7:15 PM

Olympic gold medalists Brendan Harsen and Kaitlin Sandeno pre-show before the finals.

8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Finals of Men's 50m freestyle, followed by Women's 200m backstroke and Men's 200m individual medley. Semi finals of the Men's 100m Butterfly and Women's 200m individual medley.

Where to watch the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials?

The 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials will be live televised on NBC and USA Swimming Network. The live streaming of the competition can be caught on Peacock and Fubo.