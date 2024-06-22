U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials Results: Caeleb Dressel stuns in 50m freestyle, Regan Smith maintains winning streak with  200m Backstroke victory 

U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 continued to amaze the fans on Day 7 with athletes including Caeleb Dressel, Regan Smith, and Katie Ledecky displaying stunning performances at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Day 7 featured multiple events, including 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle, and 200m IM.

After registering a world record in the 100m backstroke on Day 4 of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials by clocking an impressive time of 57.13 seconds, Smith dominated the 200m backstroke event on Day 7 with 2:05.16. She achieved the victory by defeating Phoebe Bacon and Claire Curzan, who posted 2:06.27 and 2:06.34, respectively.

Katie Ledecky continued to impress fans by clinching a spot in the finals of the 800m freestyle event with 8:17.70, surpassing Jillian Cox (8:31.58) and Aurora Roghair (8:31.59).

Trending

Caeleb Dressel tops the men's 50m freestyle event at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

Caeleb Dressel looks on during the medal ceremony for the Men's 50m freestyle final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Caeleb Dressel dominated the 50m freestyle event after clocking a spectacular time of 21.41 seconds to earn an Olympic spot, pursuing his second gold medal of the event. He defeated Chris Guiliano (21.69) and Matt King (21.70).

Moreover, the 27-year-old also clinched a spot to compete in the 100m butterfly final with 50.79 seconds. The results of Day 4 of the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials are given below.

Men's 100m Butterfly Heats at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials:

DRESSEL Caeleb - 51.14 HARTING Zach - 51.49 HAYES Aiden - 51.58 MILLER Luke - 51.74 ROSE Dare - 51.88 BROOKS Finn - 51.90 WINKLER Kaii - 52.13 KOVAC Danny - 52.14 MURPHY Ryan - 52.24 JULIAN Trenton - 52.29 HEILMAN Thomas - 52.30 JETT Gabriel - 52.35 ANDREW Michael - 52.36 DAHLGREN Jack - 52.51 JOSA Matt -. 52.52 FENTRESS Evan - 52.56

Women's 200m Individual Medley Heats:

WALSH Alex - 2:11.62 DOUGLASS Kate - 2:11.80 IVEY Isabel - 2:11.89 NELSON Beata - 2:12.30 HAYES Leah - 2:12.52 HUSKE Torri - 2:12.66 DIXON Zoe - 2:12.67 BOGNAR Lilla - 2:12.83 HARTMAN Zoie - 2:14.10 PASH Kelly - 2:14.13 HARTER Abby - 2:14.17 BELL Lucy - 2:14.21 CHASE Campbell - 2:14.55 SPINK Camille - 2:14.68 MACEACHERN Paige - 2:14.90 BERKOM Megan - 2:15.16

Women's 800m Freestyle Heats at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials:

LEDECKY Katie - 8:17.70 COX Jillian - 8:31.58 ROGHAIR Aurora - 8:31.59 MADDEN Paige - 8:31.80 HURST Kate - 8:32.24 STEGE Rachel - 8:32.38 WEINSTEIN Claire - 8:33.68 TWICHELL Ashley - 8:33.93

Men's 50m Freestyle Final:

DRESSEL Caeleb - 21.41 GUILIANO Chris - 21.69 KING Matt - 21.70 ALEXY Jack - 21.76 ANDREW Michael - 21.81 HELD Ryan - 21.85 McCARTY Quintin - 21.97 CHANEY Adam - 22.08

Women's 200m Backstroke Final:

SMITH Regan - 2:05.16 BACON Phoebe - 2:06.27 CURZAN Claire - 2:06.34 NOBLE Kennedy - 2:07.52 WHITE Rhyan - 2:07.64 GRIMES Katie - 2:07.72 STADDEN Isabelle - 2:08.77 O'DELL Teagan - 2:09.21

Men's 200m Individual Medley Final at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials:

FOSTER Carson - 1:55.65 CASAS Shaine - 1:55.83 SMITH Kieran - 1:56.97 KALISZ Chase - 1:57.17 McDONALD Owen - 1:57.51 BUSTOS Arsenio - 1:58.26 HOUSE Grant -1:58.35 MODGLIN Will - 1:58.44

Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinal:

DRESSEL Caeleb - 50.79 ROSE Dare - 51.11 HARTING Zach - 51.16 MURPHY Ryan - 51.43 HAYES Aiden - 51.50 MILLER Luke - 51.53 HEILMAN Thomas - 51.58 WINKLER Kaii - 51.64

Women's 200m Individual Medley Semifinal:

DOUGLASS Kate - 2:08.53 WALSH Alex - 2:08.74 HUSKE Torri - 2:09.43 NELSON Beata - 2:10.83 HAYES Leah - 2:10.93 DIXON Zoe - 2:11.64 BELL Lucy - 2:12.23 IVEY Isabel - 2:12.26