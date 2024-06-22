U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials Results: Caeleb Dressel stuns in 50m freestyle, Regan Smith maintains winning streak with  200m Backstroke victory 

U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials 2024 continued to amaze the fans on Day 7 with athletes including Caeleb Dressel, Regan Smith, and Katie Ledecky displaying stunning performances at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Day 7 featured multiple events, including 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle, and 200m IM.
After registering a world record in the 100m backstroke on Day 4 of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials by clocking an impressive time of 57.13 seconds, Smith dominated the 200m backstroke event on Day 7 with 2:05.16. She achieved the victory by defeating Phoebe Bacon and Claire Curzan, who posted 2:06.27 and 2:06.34, respectively.
Katie Ledecky continued to impress fans by clinching a spot in the finals of the 800m freestyle event with 8:17.70, surpassing Jillian Cox (8:31.58) and Aurora Roghair (8:31.59).
Caeleb Dressel tops the men's 50m freestyle event at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials
Caeleb Dressel dominated the 50m freestyle event after clocking a spectacular time of 21.41 seconds to earn an Olympic spot, pursuing his second gold medal of the event. He defeated Chris Guiliano (21.69) and Matt King (21.70).
Moreover, the 27-year-old also clinched a spot to compete in the 100m butterfly final with 50.79 seconds. The results of Day 4 of the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials are given below.
Men's 100m Butterfly Heats at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials:
- DRESSEL Caeleb - 51.14
- HARTING Zach - 51.49
- HAYES Aiden - 51.58
- MILLER Luke - 51.74
- ROSE Dare - 51.88
- BROOKS Finn - 51.90
- WINKLER Kaii - 52.13
- KOVAC Danny - 52.14
- MURPHY Ryan - 52.24
- JULIAN Trenton - 52.29
- HEILMAN Thomas - 52.30
- JETT Gabriel - 52.35
- ANDREW Michael - 52.36
- DAHLGREN Jack - 52.51
- JOSA Matt -. 52.52
- FENTRESS Evan - 52.56
Women's 200m Individual Medley Heats:
- WALSH Alex - 2:11.62
- DOUGLASS Kate - 2:11.80
- IVEY Isabel - 2:11.89
- NELSON Beata - 2:12.30
- HAYES Leah - 2:12.52
- HUSKE Torri - 2:12.66
- DIXON Zoe - 2:12.67
- BOGNAR Lilla - 2:12.83
- HARTMAN Zoie - 2:14.10
- PASH Kelly - 2:14.13
- HARTER Abby - 2:14.17
- BELL Lucy - 2:14.21
- CHASE Campbell - 2:14.55
- SPINK Camille - 2:14.68
- MACEACHERN Paige - 2:14.90
- BERKOM Megan - 2:15.16
Women's 800m Freestyle Heats at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials:
- LEDECKY Katie - 8:17.70
- COX Jillian - 8:31.58
- ROGHAIR Aurora - 8:31.59
- MADDEN Paige - 8:31.80
- HURST Kate - 8:32.24
- STEGE Rachel - 8:32.38
- WEINSTEIN Claire - 8:33.68
- TWICHELL Ashley - 8:33.93
Men's 50m Freestyle Final:
- DRESSEL Caeleb - 21.41
- GUILIANO Chris - 21.69
- KING Matt - 21.70
- ALEXY Jack - 21.76
- ANDREW Michael - 21.81
- HELD Ryan - 21.85
- McCARTY Quintin - 21.97
- CHANEY Adam - 22.08
Women's 200m Backstroke Final:
- SMITH Regan - 2:05.16
- BACON Phoebe - 2:06.27
- CURZAN Claire - 2:06.34
- NOBLE Kennedy - 2:07.52
- WHITE Rhyan - 2:07.64
- GRIMES Katie - 2:07.72
- STADDEN Isabelle - 2:08.77
- O'DELL Teagan - 2:09.21
Men's 200m Individual Medley Final at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials:
- FOSTER Carson - 1:55.65
- CASAS Shaine - 1:55.83
- SMITH Kieran - 1:56.97
- KALISZ Chase - 1:57.17
- McDONALD Owen - 1:57.51
- BUSTOS Arsenio - 1:58.26
- HOUSE Grant -1:58.35
- MODGLIN Will - 1:58.44
Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinal:
- DRESSEL Caeleb - 50.79
- ROSE Dare - 51.11
- HARTING Zach - 51.16
- MURPHY Ryan - 51.43
- HAYES Aiden - 51.50
- MILLER Luke - 51.53
- HEILMAN Thomas - 51.58
- WINKLER Kaii - 51.64
Women's 200m Individual Medley Semifinal:
- DOUGLASS Kate - 2:08.53
- WALSH Alex - 2:08.74
- HUSKE Torri - 2:09.43
- NELSON Beata - 2:10.83
- HAYES Leah - 2:10.93
- DIXON Zoe - 2:11.64
- BELL Lucy - 2:12.23
- IVEY Isabel - 2:12.26