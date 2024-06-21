U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials Results: Regan Smith continues her winning streak with 200m butterfly, Ryan Murphy impresses in 200m backstroke | Day 6

Day 6 of the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials witnessed Regan Smith securing the Olympic quota in the 200m butterfly event. The 2024 Trials that commenced on Saturday, June 15, will conclude on Sunday, June 23.

Smith posted a time of 2:05.70 to earn the berth after defeating Alex Shackell (2:06.69) and Lindsay Looney (2:07.03). She achieved this feat following her world record in the women's 100m backstroke on Day 4 of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials, registering a time of 57.13 seconds.

Smith also advanced to the finals of the 200m backstroke after posting 2:06.41 in the semifinal round to surpass Phoebe Bacon and Claire Curzan, who recorded 2:07.23 and 2:07.47, respectively.

Ryan Murphy earn the Olympic berth in the 200m backstroke at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials

Ryan Murphy celebrates after the Men's backstroke final at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ryan Murphy secured the Olympic quota to make his third appearance at the Games in the 200m backstroke event, the event in which he secured a gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He clocked a remarkable time of 1:54.33 to leave behind Jones Keaton (1:54.61) and Jack Aikins (1:54.78).

The results of the heats of the events on Day 6 of the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials are given below.

Women's 200m Backstroke Heats:

STADDEN Isabelle - 2:08.53 GRIMES Katie - 2:08.68 CURZAN Claire - 2:08.90 BACON Phoebe - 2:09.14 SMITH Regan - 2:09.30 WHITE Rhyan - 2:09.66 O'DELL Teagan - 2:09.76 BOGNAR Lilla - 2:09.94 NOBLE Kennedy - 2:09.99 MARLIN Krista - 2:10.26 BENTZ Caroline - 2:10.47 DERIVAUX Audrey - 2:10.89 WANEZEK Maggie - 2:10.95 CHOATE Catie - 2:11.18 RODRIGUES Sarah - 2:11.37 FULLER Josephine - 2:11.42

Men's 50m Freestyle Heats at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials:

ANDREW Michael - 21.70 HELD Ryan - 21.70 ALEXY Jack - 21.74 GUILIANO Chris - 21.83 LAMB August - 21.87 McCARTY Quintin - 21.98 DRESSEL Caeleb - 22.00 KING Matt - 22.00 KULOW Jonny - 22.01 DOLAN Jack - 22.07 CURTISS David - 22.18 SORENSON Payton - 22.19 JENSEN Matthew - 22.24 CHANEY Adam - 22.26 SALLS Drew - 22.28 BALTES Daniel - 22.28

Men's 200m Individual Medley Heats:

FOSTER Carson - 1:58.38 WILLIAMSON Maximus - 1:58.58 KALISZ Chase - 1:58.62 HOUSE Grant -1:58.83 SMITH Kieran - 1:59.04 CASAS Shaine - 1:59.10 McDONALD Owen - 1:59.13 LASCO Destin - 1:59.45 SCHOTT Mitchell - 1:59.67 MAURER Rex - 1:59.71 BUSTOS Arsenio - 2:00.08 MERANI Ryan - 2:00.16 NELSON Baylor - 2:00.17 GERMONPREZ Nate - 2:00.21 JULIAN Trenton - 2:00.24 GEER Colin - 2:00.34

The results of the Semifinal and final events on Day 6 of the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials are given below.

Women's 200m Butterfly Final:

SMITH Regan - 2:05.70 SHACKELL Alex - 2:06.69 LOONEY Lindsay - 2:07.03 STICKLEN Emma - 2:08.07 LUTHER Dakota - 2:08.63 HOOK Charlotte - 2:10.04 HOWLEY Tess - 2:10.45 BELL Lucy - 2:10.58

Men's 200m Backstroke Final:

MURPHY Ryan - 1:54.33 JONES Keaton - 1:54.61 AIKINS Jack - 1:54.78 JANTON Tommy - 1:57.12 LITHERLAND Jay - 1:57.16 DIEHL Daniel - 1:57.60 MALDARI Caleb -1:58.31 TAPP Hunter - 1:59.30

Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinal:

GUILIANO Chris - 21.59 DRESSEL Caeleb - 21.61 ALEXY Jack - 21.66 HELD Ryan - 21.82 ANDREW Michael - 21.83 McCARTY Quintin - 21.85 KING Matt - 21.88

Women's 200m Breaststroke Final at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials:

DOUGLASS Kate - 2:19.46 KING Lilly - 2:21.93 WALSH Alex - 2:22.38 NELSON Ella - 2:23.95 GRIDLEY Kaelyn - 2:27.44 KEATING Anna - 2:29.54 ODGERS Isabelle - 2:30.07 MELLOTT Raya - 2:30.19

Women's 200m Backstroke Semifinal:

SMITH Regan - 2:06.41 BACON Phoebe - 2:07.23 CURZAN Claire - 2:07.47 GRIMES Katie - 2:07.75 O'DELL Teagan - 2:07.97 STADDEN Isabelle - 2:08.40 WHITE Rhyan - 2:08.63 NOBLE Kennedy - 2:08.87

Men's 200m Individual Medley Semifinal:

KALISZ Chase - 1:56.83 CASAS Shaine -1:57.87 SMITH Kieran - 1:57.94 FOSTER Carson - 1:57.96 McDONALD Owen - 1:58.21 HOUSE Grant - 1:58.24 BUSTOS Arsenio - 1:58.37 MODGLIN Will - 1:58.44