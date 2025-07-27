U17 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Schedule, where to watch, USA athletes competing ft Bo Bassett's brother Keegan

The 2025 U17 World Wrestling Championships is set to take center stage at the Ano Liosia Olympic Hall in Athens, Greece, from July 28 to August 3. The competitions will be held across three categories in the men’s Freestyle, men’s Greco-Roman and women’s Wrestling, expected to feature about 700 wrestlers from various parts of the world.
The men’s Greco-Roman and freestyle teams that will represent Team USA were selected during the U17 US Open Wrestling Championships, held from April 23 to 27 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the women’s wrestling team was chosen during the Women’s National Championships & World Team Trials, conducted from April 4 to 6 in Spokane, Washington.
At last year’s U17 World Wrestling Championships held in Amman, Jordan, Team USA emerged as the best team in the men’s freestyle, defeating Iran (silver) and Kyrgyzstan (bronze). Women's wrestling finished fifth overall, and Greco-Roman wrestlers came eighth.
We will now take a look at the schedule, USA athletes participating, and more:
Full list of USA athletes competing for U17 World Wrestling Championships
Men's Freestyle
Keegan Bassett (45kg), Ariah Mills (48kg), Samuel Reyes Sanchez (51kg), Greyton Burnett (55kg), Ashton Besmer (60kg), Arseni Kikiniou (65kg), Jayden James (71kg), Aaron Stewart (80kg), Tanner Hodgins (92kg), Alexander Taylor (110kg)
Women's Wrestling
Maisie Elliott (40kg), Madison Healey (43kg), Jaclyn Bouzakis (46kg), Morgan Turner (49kg), Epenesa Elison (53kg), Emma Bacon (57kg), Taina Fernandez (61kg), Violette Lasure (65kg), Cassandra Gonzales (69kg), Ella Jo Poalillo (73kg)
Men's Greco-Roman
Thales Silva (45kg), Michael Rundell (48kg), Carter Shin (51kg), Alexander Pierce (55kg), William Detar (60kg), Arseni Kikiniou (65kg), Dominic Wilson (71kg), Isai Fernandez (80kg), David Calkins (92kg), Alexander Taylor (110kg).
Complete schedule for U17 World Wrestling Championships (Timings are in Athens Time)
July 28, Monday
10:30 AM - Qualification: 48, 55, 65, 80, 110 kg (Men’s Greco-Roman)
06:00 PM - Semifinals: 48, 55, 65, 80, 110 kg (Men’s Greco-Roman)
July 29, Tuesday
10:30 AM - Repechage: 48, 55, 65, 80, 110 kg (Men’s Greco-Roman), Qualification: 45, 51, 60, 71, 92 kg (Men’s Greco-Roman)
5:00 PM - Semifinals: 45, 51, 60, 71, 92 kg (Men’s Greco-Roman)
6:00 PM - Finals: 48, 55, 65, 80, 110 kg (Men’s Greco-Roman)
July 30, Wednesday
10:30 AM - Repechage: 45, 51, 60, 71, 92 kg (Men’s Greco-Roman)
10:30 AM - Qualification: 43, 49, 57, 65, 73 kg (Women’s Wrestling)
6:00 PM - Semifinals: 43, 49, 57, 65, 73 kg (Women’s Wrestling)
6:00 PM - Finals: 45, 51, 60, 71, 92 kg (Men’s Greco-Roman)
July 31, Thursday
10:30 AM - Repechage: 43, 49, 57, 65, 73 kg (Women’s Wrestling)
10:30 AM - Qualification: 40, 46, 53, 61, 69 kg (Women’s Wrestling)
5:00 PM - Semifinals: 40, 46, 53, 61, 69 kg (Women’s Wrestling)
6:00 PM - Finals: 43, 49, 57, 65, 73 kg (Women’s Wrestling)
August 1, Friday
10:30 AM - Repechage: 40, 46, 53, 61, 69 kg (Women’s Wrestling)
10:30 AM - Qualification: 48, 55, 65, 80, 110 kg (Men’s Freestyle)
5:00 PM - Semifinals: 48, 55, 65, 80, 110 kg (Men’s Freestyle)
6:00 PM - Finals: 40, 46, 53, 61, 69 kg (Women’s Wrestling)
August 2, Saturday
10:30 AM - Repechage: 48, 55, 65, 80, 110 kg (Men’s Freestyle)
10:30 AM - Qualification: 45, 51, 60, 71, 92 kg (Men’s Freestyle)
5:00 PM - Semifinals: 45, 51, 60, 71, 92 kg (Men’s Freestyle)
6:00 PM - Finals: 48, 55, 65, 80, 110 kg (Men’s Freestyle)
August 3, Sunday
10:30 AM - Repechage: 45, 51, 60, 71, 92 kg (Men’s Freestyle)
6:00 PM - Finals: 45, 51, 60, 71, 92 kg (Men’s Freestyle)
Live streaming and how to watch the 2025 U17 World Wrestling Championships
FloWrestling is expected to provide the live telecast of the 2025 U17 World Wrestling Championships.