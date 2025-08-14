U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Schedule, where to watch, USA athletes competing ft PJ Duke, Luke Stanich

The U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025 is all set to take place from August 17 to August 24 in Samokov, Bulgaria. For the eight-day competition, about 650 wrestlers are set to feature in three categories including men’s Freestyle and Greco-roman and women’s freestyle events.

Ad

The United States is sending many rising stars including Penn State’s recruit PJ Duke, who will represent the program in the 2025 season as a freshman and U20 Pan-American championships gold medalist Luke Stanich among others for the U20 World Wrestling Championships.

While the USA men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers qualified through the 2025 U20 & U23 World Team Trials, the women’s team was selected at the USMC Women’s Nationals, which determined the USA’s U20 roster for the World Championships.

Ad

Trending

With that, let’s look at the USA entries for the U20 World Wrestling Championships and schedule for the competition -

Full list of USA athletes competing for U20 World Wrestling Championships

Men's Freestyle

Anthony Knox (57 kg), Marcus Blaze (61 kg), Luke Stanich (65 kg), PJ Duke (70 kg), Ladarion Lockett (74 kg), William Henckel (79 kg), Max McEnelly (86 kg), Connor Mirasola (92 kg), Justin Rademacher (97 kg), Cole Mirasola (125 kg)

Ad

Men's Greco-Roman

Caleb Noble (55 kg), Isaiah Cortez (60 kg), Landon Drury (63 kg), Otto Black (67 kg), Joel Adams (72 kg), Leister Bowling (77 kg), Arvin Khosravy (82 kg), Nick Nosler (87 kg), Soren Herzog (97 kg), Shilo Jones (130 kg)

Women's Freestyle

Audrey Jimenez (50 kg), Abigale Cooper (53 kg), Everest Leydecker (55 kg), Carissa Qureshi (57kg), Aubre Krazer (59 kg), Haylie Jaffee (62 kg), Daniella Nugent (65 kg), Jordyn Fouse (68 kg), Jasmine Robinson (72 kg), Naomi Simon (76 kg)

Complete schedule for U20 World Wrestling Championships (Timings are in Bulgaria Time)

Here is the complete schedule for the U20 World Wrestling Championships -

Ad

August 17, Sunday

10:00 - Qualification rounds FS 70-74-97-125 kg

18:00 - Semi-finals FS 70-74-97-125 kg

August 18, Monday

10:00 - Repechages FS 70-74-97-125 kg

10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds FS 57-65-79-92 kg

17:00 - Semi-finals FS 57-65-79-92 kg

18:00 - Finals FS 70-74-97-125 kg

August 19, Tuesday

10:00 - Repechages FS 57-65 kg

10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds FS 61-86 kg

10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds WW 57-59-68 kg

Ad

16:45 - Semi-finals FS 61-86 kg

17:15 - Semi-finals WW 57-59-68 kg

18:00 - Finals FS 57-65-79-92 kg

August 20, Wednesday

10:00 - Repechages FS 61-86 kg

10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds FS 55-62-65 kg

10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds WW 55-62-65 kg

17:00 - Semi-finals WW 55-62-65 kg

18:00 - Finals FS 61-86 kg

19:15 - Finals WW 55-62-65 kg

August 21, Thursday

10:00 - Repechages WW 55-62-65-76 kg

10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds GR 60-82 kg

Ad

10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds WW 50-53-72 kg

16:45 - Semi-finals GR 60-82 kg

17:15 - Semi-finals WW 50-53-72 kg

18:00 - Finals WW 55-62-65-76 kg

August 22, Friday

10:00 - Repechages GR 60-82 kg

10:00 onwards - Repechages WW 50-53-72 kg

10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds GR 55-67-72-97 kg

17:00 - Semi-finals GR 55-67-72-97 kg

18:00 - Finals GR 60-82 kg

19:15 - Finals WW 50-53-72 kg

August 23, Saturday

10:00 - Repechages GR 55-67-72-97 kg

Ad

10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds GR 63-77-87-130 kg

17:00 - Semi-finals GR 63-77-87-130 kg

18:00 - Finals GR 55-67-72-97 kg

August 24, Sunday

16:15 - Repechages GR 63-77-87-130 kg

18:00 - Finals GR 63-77-87-130 kg

(GR- Greco-Roman, FS - Freestyle, WW - Women's Wrestling)

Live streaming and how to watch the 2025 U20 World Wrestling Championships

Flowrestling is expected to provide the live telecast of the 2025 U20 World Wrestling Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More