U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025: Schedule, where to watch, USA athletes competing ft PJ Duke, Luke Stanich

The U20 World Wrestling Championships 2025 is all set to take place from August 17 to August 24 in Samokov, Bulgaria. For the eight-day competition, about 650 wrestlers are set to feature in three categories including men’s Freestyle and Greco-roman and women’s freestyle events.
The United States is sending many rising stars including Penn State’s recruit PJ Duke, who will represent the program in the 2025 season as a freshman and U20 Pan-American championships gold medalist Luke Stanich among others for the U20 World Wrestling Championships.
While the USA men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestlers qualified through the 2025 U20 & U23 World Team Trials, the women’s team was selected at the USMC Women’s Nationals, which determined the USA’s U20 roster for the World Championships.
With that, let’s look at the USA entries for the U20 World Wrestling Championships and schedule for the competition -
Full list of USA athletes competing for U20 World Wrestling Championships
Men's Freestyle
Anthony Knox (57 kg), Marcus Blaze (61 kg), Luke Stanich (65 kg), PJ Duke (70 kg), Ladarion Lockett (74 kg), William Henckel (79 kg), Max McEnelly (86 kg), Connor Mirasola (92 kg), Justin Rademacher (97 kg), Cole Mirasola (125 kg)
Men's Greco-Roman
Caleb Noble (55 kg), Isaiah Cortez (60 kg), Landon Drury (63 kg), Otto Black (67 kg), Joel Adams (72 kg), Leister Bowling (77 kg), Arvin Khosravy (82 kg), Nick Nosler (87 kg), Soren Herzog (97 kg), Shilo Jones (130 kg)
Women's Freestyle
Audrey Jimenez (50 kg), Abigale Cooper (53 kg), Everest Leydecker (55 kg), Carissa Qureshi (57kg), Aubre Krazer (59 kg), Haylie Jaffee (62 kg), Daniella Nugent (65 kg), Jordyn Fouse (68 kg), Jasmine Robinson (72 kg), Naomi Simon (76 kg)
Complete schedule for U20 World Wrestling Championships (Timings are in Bulgaria Time)
Here is the complete schedule for the U20 World Wrestling Championships -
August 17, Sunday
10:00 - Qualification rounds FS 70-74-97-125 kg
18:00 - Semi-finals FS 70-74-97-125 kg
August 18, Monday
10:00 - Repechages FS 70-74-97-125 kg
10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds FS 57-65-79-92 kg
17:00 - Semi-finals FS 57-65-79-92 kg
18:00 - Finals FS 70-74-97-125 kg
August 19, Tuesday
10:00 - Repechages FS 57-65 kg
10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds FS 61-86 kg
10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds WW 57-59-68 kg
16:45 - Semi-finals FS 61-86 kg
17:15 - Semi-finals WW 57-59-68 kg
18:00 - Finals FS 57-65-79-92 kg
August 20, Wednesday
10:00 - Repechages FS 61-86 kg
10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds FS 55-62-65 kg
10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds WW 55-62-65 kg
17:00 - Semi-finals WW 55-62-65 kg
18:00 - Finals FS 61-86 kg
19:15 - Finals WW 55-62-65 kg
August 21, Thursday
10:00 - Repechages WW 55-62-65-76 kg
10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds GR 60-82 kg
10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds WW 50-53-72 kg
16:45 - Semi-finals GR 60-82 kg
17:15 - Semi-finals WW 50-53-72 kg
18:00 - Finals WW 55-62-65-76 kg
August 22, Friday
10:00 - Repechages GR 60-82 kg
10:00 onwards - Repechages WW 50-53-72 kg
10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds GR 55-67-72-97 kg
17:00 - Semi-finals GR 55-67-72-97 kg
18:00 - Finals GR 60-82 kg
19:15 - Finals WW 50-53-72 kg
August 23, Saturday
10:00 - Repechages GR 55-67-72-97 kg
10:00 onwards - Qualification rounds GR 63-77-87-130 kg
17:00 - Semi-finals GR 63-77-87-130 kg
18:00 - Finals GR 55-67-72-97 kg
August 24, Sunday
16:15 - Repechages GR 63-77-87-130 kg
18:00 - Finals GR 63-77-87-130 kg
(GR- Greco-Roman, FS - Freestyle, WW - Women's Wrestling)
Live streaming and how to watch the 2025 U20 World Wrestling Championships
Flowrestling is expected to provide the live telecast of the 2025 U20 World Wrestling Championships.