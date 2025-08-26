"UCLA wasn't just a dream"- Jordan Chiles' teammate Chae Campbell announces retirement with emotional note

Jordan Chiles’ UCLA teammate, Chae Jada Campbell, bid an emotional goodbye to the program. In a heartfelt note and tribute video, she reflected on her journey into the sport, recounting how competing for UCLA, wearing the blue and gold, and being part of such a rich legacy were among her greatest honours.Campbell began her collegiate career at UCLA in 2021. Her dedication and consistency quickly placed her among the top performers of the program.She leaves UCLA as one of the program’s most accomplished gymnasts, earning 14 All-American honours, three career perfect 10s on floor, and seven perfect 9.950s on vault. In her final season, she hit 221 of 225 career routines, won the Big Ten all-around title with a career-high-tying 39.725, and helped lead UCLA to a Big Ten Championship and an NCAA runner-up finish.On August 26, Campbell shared her final salute, marking the end of her gymnastics journey with the Bruins. In her note, she revealed how her path began with dance before transitioning to gymnastics:“My mom recognized early on that I was destined to be a performer because I was always dancing and entertaining friends and family. To nurture this passion, she enrolled me in dance classes at Little Gym. However, I completely flubbed my first recital because all I wanted to do was sneak into the recreational gym across the hallway and swing on the bars. That experience made me realize I wanted to be a gymnast.”She added:“As the years went by, I discovered that what I loved most about gymnastics wasn’t just the flips; it also provided me with a stage to perform. This realization ultimately deepened my love for dance. I see strong parallels between gymnastics and performing on stage, and that’s what this video represents.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Jordan Chiles is entering her senior year with the UCLA Bruins and competing during the 2025 season, helping the team finish second behind Oklahoma at the NCAA Championships.Jordan Chiles' Olympic JourneyJordan Chiles at 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Centre - Source: GettyJordan Chiles is a two-time Olympian. She made her Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020, stepping in for Simone Biles on uneven bars and beam. Her performances in the team final helped the United States secure the silver medal.At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Chiles played a major role in Team USA’s gold medal victory. She initially earned a bronze medal on floor after her coach’s appeal, which moved her into third place ahead of Romania’s Ana Barbosu. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport later ruled that the appeal was submitted outside the required time limit, placing Chiles back in fifth.Jordan Chiles has since filed an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland, which is currently ongoing.