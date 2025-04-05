"Undefeated boss"- Fans react as Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone wins Grand Slam Track title with formidable lead 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone displayed sheer dominance in her season-opening race at the inaugural edition of Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica. The American athlete clocked 52.76s to win the women's 400m hurdles with a formidable lead.

McLaughlin-Levrone ended her 2024 season with an undefeated streak and two Olympic gold medals, along with two World records in the 400m hurdles at the U.S. Olympics Track and Field Trials as well as the Paris Olympics. The 25-year-old was also one of the first athletes to sign with Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, an event aimed to bring about a change in the sport.

The Olympic gold medalist spoke about the significance of Grand Slam Track in the track space and mentioned how it will help to promote the sport among the masses as well as give athletes a platform. Fans were impressed by her performance in her season opener and expressed their thoughts on social media.

"Undefeated boss. Idk how she does it!!!" wrote a fan.

"These Superhuman women out here..going beyond their limits each and every season. I love em' 🍏💪🏾🏃🏽‍♀️" another fan chimed in.

"When they talk about dominant athletes, I feel like Big Syd is not mentioned enough. She is an unstoppable force," tweeted another fan.

"Historic run. Only 25 years old & the best to ever do it. Can’t wait to see her conquer the 200m & 400m," wrote a fan.

" Beauty she might be, but she's also an absolute beast at this event. Great to finally have her run in Jamaica, and early season at that, thanks to @GrandSlamTrack. 🔥" tweeted another fan.

"Not surprised because legs are really fresh as compared to her track peers. Syd is literally doing load management for a track runner. She's doing herself a disservice professionally, athletically, and for USA Track and Field," another fan chimed in.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on competing in Jamaica for the first time

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about competing in Jamaica for the first time in a pre-race interview. The American athlete expressed her excitement to compete in a highly competitive pool of athletes and shared how she was enjoying the experience of competing in Jamaica.

Furthermore, she expressed her gratitude for receiving the opportunity to compete in Grand Slam Track and hoped to create an impact on the sport with her performances.

“I'm excited it's a great field. I think it's going to be a great race both races and everybody has a different reason for being here, you know what I mean, but I'm just happy to be in Jamaica I've never ran here, never been here, so it's really cool and it's a really exciting experience," she said.

Furthermore, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone revealed that since it was April, her team believed that it was the right time to kickstart the 2025 season.

