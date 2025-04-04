Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes her feelings known on competing in Jamaica for first time

The four-time Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will be joining other elite athletes for the debut of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track, a new Track and Field League. During her recent interview, the prominent athlete reflected on her thoughts of competing in Jamaica for the first time.

Ad

Along with her Olympic feats, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has won three gold medals and one silver medal from the World Championships. In her recent interview with CITIUS MAG, the American track superstar expressed that she was excited to be in Jamaica and is looking forward to participating in the events. She mentioned,

“I'm excited it's a great field. I think it's going to be a great race both races and everybody has a different reason for being here, you know what I mean, but I'm just happy to be in Jamaica I've never ran here, never been here, so it's really cool and it's a really exciting experience.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Grand Slam Track will feature six racing categories: short distance, long distance, short hurdles, long hurdles, short sprints and long sprints. The inaugural season of the league is scheduled from April 4 to 6. It will be held in Kingston, Jamaica, the nation which has produced many world-class, decorated track and field athletes.

The league was established by four-time Olympic medalist, former sprinter Michael Johnson. He won eight gold medals in the World Championships and four gold medals in the Goodwill Games. He is also the former Olympic and World record holder in the 200m and 400m.

Ad

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shares her thoughts on her passion for 400m hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day 14 - Athletics - Source: Getty

The three-time Olympian Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete in the Grand Slam Track League's two 400m hurdles race events. The iconic athlete won the gold medal in the same event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and defended her title in the 2024 Paris Olympics. She also set a world record in the 400m hurdles final in Paris with 50.37 seconds, cementing her legacy in the track event.

Ad

During her interview with the Olympics in August 2024, the notable athlete reflected on her thoughts considering the 400m hurdles. She said:

“The open 400 is just a full-on sprint. But at least with the hurdles, I can think about something and have to work [on it]. There's certain things that kind of just distract you from the fact that you're running a 400. And I think that's why I love the hurdles.”

In 2019, McLaughlin-Levrone participated in the Diamond League's 400m hurdles and clinched the top spot. In the 2015 World Youth Championships held in Cali, Colombia, she won the gold medal in the same category.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More