US Figure skater Alysa Liu links up with NBA star at the 2025 Cannes Lions Festival

American figure skater Alysa Liu recently attended the 2025 Cannes Lions Festival in France. Liu also got to meet with Milwaukee Bucks basketball player Kyle Kuzma during this event.
Liu is coming off an impressive 2025 season that saw her win a silver medal at the US Figure Skating Championships. She also won a singles gold medal at the World event and was part of the US side that won the ISU World Team Trophy in April.
A couple of months after this campaign, Alysa Liu travelled to France to attend a sports event at the 2025 Cannes Lions, also attended by the likes of Kyle Kuzma, and commentators Mike Tirico, and Luis Omar Tapia. Liu shared a few pictures from her time at the event on her Instagram stories.
In the pictures, Liu could be seen sporting a yellow dress, while Kuzma could be seen in a greyish attire. The 19-year-old remarked that she was elated to meet these top personalities at the event, and also expressed her eagerness for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. She captioned her post:
"Talking sports at Cannes Lions w @miketiriconbc @kuz @luisomartapia !! All thanks to @nbcolympics for this opportunity to speak on the panel, I loved meeting everybody, it was truly inspiring. I’m feeling so ready for Milan 2026 🤞"
Meanwhile, Kyle Kuzma is also coming off his 2024-25 NBA season that saw him average 14.8 points per game.
Alysa Liu shares her perspective about her skiing career
Alysa Liu recently opened up about her perspective on her skiing career, months after coming back to the sport. Liu had decided to retire from the sport three years ago in 2022.
During an interview, Liu shared that even though she wants to register perfect performances, she doesn't have any expectations for herself. Liu also mentioned that she was happy with whatever performance she produced. She said (via CNBC):
"I always want to skate [perfect] programs, but I don’t set that as an expectation for myself. In my mind, that’s the goal, not the bare minimum ... I’m happy with however I do. Skating now is all freedom, and because it’s what I want to do, I make sure I set myself up for success."
A couple of months ago, Alysa Liu had also shared that she is much more connected with her performance and routines after coming back to the sport.