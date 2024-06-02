The US Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2024 is all set to take place later this month between June 27 and 30 in Minneapolis. The event will be the major determining tournament that will shape up the US Olympic men's and women's gymnastics team.

In the men's division of the trials, Brody Malone, the 2022 World Championships gold medalist in Horizontal Bars will lead the way after his formidable performance at the recently concluded Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships. The Tennessee native produced a staggering performance on Saturday in Texas as he clinched the all-around title with 172.300 points.

It was a very emotional moment for Malone as he scripted an amazing comeback after the three surgeries that he had to go through last year. Following his title win, Malone stated in the post-match interview:

"It just feels amazing to be able to - with everything I've gone through - be able to come back and make a comeback like I have and be competitive enough to be on the top again."

Following Malone in the all-around list were Fred Richard and Khoi Young with 170.250 and 169.550 points respectively. Owing to these superb performances Richard and Young too have earned a place at the US Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2024 in Minneapolis.

Other prominent gymnasts to feature in the men's division of the trials are Donnel Whitteburg from Salto Gymnastics and Yul Moldauer from 5280 Gymnastics.

US Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2024: List of gymnasts qualified for the event till now

Fred Richards qualifies for the US Gymnastics Olympic Trials 2024 (Photo: Getty)

Here is the complete list of the gymnasts who have qualified for the 2024 edition of the US Gymnastics Olympic trials:

1. Fuzzy Bones, Texas from the University of Oklahoma

2. Jeremy Bischoff, California from the Stanford University

3. Cameron Bock, California from the University of Michigan

4. Alex Diab, Hinsdale from the EVO Gymnastics

5. Asher Hing, Texas from the Stanford University

6. Patrick Hoopes, Utah from the United States Air Force Academy

7. Paul Juda, Deerfield from the University of Michigan

8. Brody Malone, Aragon from the EVO Gymnastics

9. Yul Moldauer, Colorado from the 5280 Gymnastics

10. Stephen Nedoroscik, Worcester from the EVO Gymnastics

11. Curran Philips, Naperville from the EVO Gymnastics

12. Frederick Richard, Stoughton from the University of Michigan

13. Colt Walker, Texas from the Stanford University

14. Donnell Whitteburg, Baltimore from the Salto Gymnastics

15. Shane Wiskus, Minnesota from the EVO Gymnastics

16. Khoi Young, Bowie from the Stanford University

Senior Development Team:

1. Tate Costa, Narragansett from the University of Illinois

2. Josh Karnes, Erie from the Penn State University

3. Kiran Mandava, Texas from the Cypress Academy of Gymnastics

4. Kai Uemura, Chicago from the Lakeshore Academy