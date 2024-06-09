USA Artistic Swimming team for Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of qualified athletes ft. Anita Alvarez

An eight-member USA Artistic Swimming team will represent the nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled from July 26 to August 11. The members of the team have been chosen to compete in the women’s duet and open team events.

The four-time World Championships medalist Anita Alvarez will be competing in her third Summer Games, having represented the nation at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Meanwhile, Megumi Field and Jamie Czarkowski have been selected to participate in the women’s duet event.

Some other prominent athletes who are a part of the USA Artistic Swimming team include Daniella Ramirez, Jacklyn Luu, Audrey Kwon, Keana Hunter, and Ruby Remati, who have all previously medaled at the World Championships. This is also the first time the USA will be sending a squad in the team event since the 2008 Games.

Trending

The 18-year-old Calista Liu will be heading into the quadrennial Games as an alternate of the United States Artistic Swimming team.

The artistic swimming competitions are slated to take place from August 5-10 at the Aquatics Centre in Paris. The team technical routine, free routine, and acrobatic routine are scheduled on August 5, 6 and 7, respectively. The duet, technical and free routine will take place on August 9 and 10 at the same venue.

The last time the United States won medals in artistic swimming was back in 2004 at the Athens Olympics when both the women’s duet and open team clinched bronze medals.

Complete list of USA Artistic Swimming team for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramirez, Megumi Field, Jamie Czarkowski, Jacklyn Luu, Audrey Kwon, Keana Hunter, Ruby Remati, and Calista Liu (Olympic alternate)

USA Artistic Swimming team’s performance at the Olympics

Anita Alvarez and Lindi Schroeder of Team United States compete in the Artistic Swimming Duet Technical Routine on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The USA Artistic Swimming team has showcased brilliance at the Summer Olympics since the introduction of the sport in the 1984 edition of the Games. The team has amassed a collective total of 9 medals which comprise 5 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals. The team stood second on the overall medal table only behind Russia (10 golds).

Anita Alvarez and Lindi Schroeder represented the USA Artistic Swimming team in the women’s duet at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, they couldn’t reach the final round, finishing 13th in the preliminaries.