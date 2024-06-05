USA Boxing Team for Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of qualified athletes ft. Jajaira Gonzalez, Joshua Edwards

An eight-member USA Boxing Team will headline the nation’s squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Out of 13 categories, the United States will field boxers in eight categories - 50kg, 57kg, 60kg, and 66kg in the women’s division and 51kg, 57kg, 71kg, and 92+kg in the men’s category.
Jennifer Lozano, Jajaira Gonzalez, Morelle McCane, Jamal Harvey, and Joshua Edwards previously qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after their medal-winning performances at the 2023 Pan American Games.
The remaining athletes Alyssa Mendoza, Roscoe Hill, and Omari Jones advanced to the 2024 Summer Olympics through the World Qualification Tournament 1 and 2 which were held in Busto Arsizio, Italy, and Bangkok, Thailand.
Alyssa Mendoza delivered an outstanding performance at the World Boxing Qualification Tournament 2 in Bangkok where she won all her bouts in unanimous decisions to secure her position in the USA Boxing Team.
Meanwhile, Roscoe Hill too punched his 2024 Paris Olympics ticket after securing a victory against Gan-Erdene Gankhuyang of Mongolia in a unanimous decision (5-0) in the quota bout in the 2nd Qualification tournament.
Omari Jones had achieved the Paris Olympics berth in the World Qualification Tournament 1 in Italy after defeating India’s Nishant Dev in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
The USA Boxing team will look to increase their medal tally of 117 in Paris, having previously won 50 gold, 27 silver and 40 bronze medals.
Full list of athletes who will represent the USA Boxing Team at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Jennifer Lozano - Women’s 50kg
Alyssa Mendoza - Women’s 57kg
Jajaira Gonzalez - Women’s 60kg
Morelle McCane - Women’s 66kg
Roscoe Hill - Men’s 51kg
Jamal Harvey - Men’s 57kg
Omari Jones - Men’s 71kg
Joshua Edwards - Men’s 92+kg
USA Boxing Team’s performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
The United States Boxing team earned four medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including three silver, and a bronze. In men’s boxing, Duke Ragan, Keyshawn Davis, and Richard Torrez won the silver medals in the featherweight, lightweight, and super heavyweight categories.
Meanwhile, in the women’s category, Oshae Jones was the only medalist who clinched the bronze medal in the welterweight division. A total of 10 boxers, five each in men’s and women’s divisions, represented the USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021.