"USA the only country where you can run 9.9 and watch the Olympics from home" - Justin Gatlin on the high level of competition in America

Justin Gatlin recently acknowledged the high level of competition in the United States of America ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gatlin has secured five Olympic medals, including one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. Moreover, he also bagged 10 World Championships medals, including four gold and six silver medals.

Recently, in his podcast "Ready Set Go," he was seen having a candid conversation with the British track and field sprinter Matthew Hudson-Smith, a four-time European Champion.

The European athlete moved to the United States after competing at the 2016 Olympics in Rio to strive for gold medals at international competitions after finishing eighth in the 400m finals. He highlighted the intensity of competition, emphasizing the continuous need for excellence in performance in the United States.

"The crazy thing is America is such a revolving door. So you'll see one crazy talent leave and then the other one come into the group. You know, I mean you never, you always have to be on your game. Whereas in the UK, you can be at the top for a while. You know what I mean. But coming here like, you have one bad day, back in the line."

Agreeing with Hudson Smith's view, the other host stated that even clocking an impressive time of 9.9 seconds in the 100m doesn't assure an athlete a spot.

"USA is the only country where you can run 9.9 and watch the Olympics from home."

Aligning with the views of the British athlete and the host, Gatlin shared his experience of facing intense competition and said,

"Olympic trials always gave me more anxiety than going to the real Olympics."

"It should be at least double the World Championships" - Justin Gatlin expresses discontent with Olympics prize money

Justin Gatlin expresses his discontent over the prize money at the Olympics.

Justin Gatlin recently expressed his dissent towards the prize money that will be earned by the winning athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

World Athletics recently announced a prize pool of $2.4 million for the Olympics, with each Olympic gold medalist receiving $50,000. Justin Gatlin voiced his resentment towards the World Athletics' decision, stating it was insufficient for the athletes. He further suggested the Olympics' prizes should be double the world championships' award money.

"50k for a life changing moment? A moment that these Olympic athletes have dedicated their lives and sacrificed for. They can’t buy a car nor a house with 50k, it should be at least double the World Championships."

The gold medal-winning athletes at the 2023 World Athletics Championships earned a total of $70,000 for their feats.

