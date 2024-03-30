USA Gymnastics National Team Camp 2024: Schedule, where to watch and more

The USA Gymnastics National Team Camp 2024 is all set to take center stage from April 1. The four-day national team camp will be a crucial stepping stone for gymnasts as they gear up for the Olympic season.

The camp will serve as a selection event for two international contests which are scheduled in April. Selected gymnasts will get the opportunity to compete at the Pacific Rim Championships which will be held in Cali, Columbia from April 21 to 28, 2024, and the City of Jesolo Trophy which will be held in Jesolo, Italy from April 20, 2024.

These international contests can better their chances to go up the national ranking, thereby favoring their participation in the highly anticipated U.S. Olympic trials later this year in June. The USA Gymnastics National Team Camp 2024 will feature some of the top gymnasts of the country aiming for a spot in the team that would represent the United States at those international contests.

The highlight of the National Team Camp 2024 would be the return of Simone Biles. The gymnastics great would be making her 2024 debut at the National Team Camp with the Paris Olympics berth in foresight. Biles's participation in the event has raised anticipation among fans as they look forward to an amazing contest with Skye Blakely and Jordan Chiles, among others.

A total of thirty-two gymnasts will be participating in the USA Gymnastics National Team Camp 2024.

USA Gymnastics National Team Camp 2024 schedule

On April 2, 2024, All the participating gymnasts will have to verify routines in all four events.

However, the routines can be classified as follows:

1) MORNING SESSION- 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time - Balance beam and floor exercise

2) EVENING SESSION - 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time - Vault and uneven bars

Complete list of Participating Gymnasts

Simone Biles, Ly Bui, Skye Blakely, Dulcy Caylor, Norah Christian, Lavi Crain, Kayla DiCello, Jordan Chiles, Reese Esponda, Nola Matthews, Jaysha McClendon, Addy Fulcher, Jayla Hang, Gabrielle Hardie, Madray Johnson, Shilese Jones, Katelyn Jong, Kaliya Lincoln, Eveylynn Lowe, Marissa Neal, Addison Fatta, Caroline Moreau, Kieryn Finnell, Hezly Rivera, Claire Pease, Simone Rose, Izzy Stassi,Trinity Thomas, Tiana Sumanasekera, Tyler Turner, Alicia Zhou, Joscelyn Roberson,

Where to Watch

The USA Gymnastics National Team Camp 2024 will be live-streamed exclusively on flipnow.tv. The subscribers of flipnow tv have complete access to the live stream. However, fans can watch the contest on a pay-per-view basis and its price is set at $9.99 for the full day.