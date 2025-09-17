USA Men's Freestyle at World Wrestling Championships complete results: Spencer Lee faces shocking loss, Zahid Valencia clinches gold

The World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb were a spectacle, giving fans a taste of power-packed performances by the U.S. wrestlers. Olympic and world champions were in contention on the global stage, with the most formidable Spencer Lee headlining the 57kg category, Kyle Snyder in the 97kg, and Zahid Valencia competing for the 86kg title.
Spencer Lee, the reigning Zagreb Open champion and three-time NCAA titlist, received a bye and competed in the Round of 16, where he defeated North Macedonian Vladimir Egorov, but fell to Arsen Harutyunyan by technical falls in the quarterfinals, earning a ninth-place finish.
However, on the other hand, Zahid Valencia in the 86kg weight class was a force to be reckoned with. He bagged his first World title in a perfect run, recording five wins and a cumulative score of 49-0 over the event. Kyle Snyder, who already boasted three World titles under his belt, added another to his wall of fame by trouncing Iranian Amir Ali Azarpira in the 97 kg. He tied John Smith in second-place all-time for men’s freestyle World titles.
Levi Haines, the 2024 NCAA Champion, had a phenomenal run, reaching the finals but narrowly missing the title to Georgios Kougioumtsidis of Greece. Competing in the 65kg division was Real Woods, who surprisingly carried his momentum to the bronze medal contest and trounced Canada’s Peiman Biabani, 3-1, for the podium.
USA Men's Freestyle at World Wrestling Championships complete results
Below is the complete list of US wrestlers who battled it out at the men's freestyle at the World Wrestling Championships.
Spencer Lee - 57kg - 9th
Received a bye in the Round of 32
Defeated Vladimir Egorov 10–0 in the Round of 16 (technical fall)
Fell to Arsen Harutyunyan 14–3 in the quarterfinals (technical fall)
Jax Forrest - 61kg - 5th
Defeated Sangboum Han (KOR) 10–0 in the Round of 32 (technical fall)
Defeated Takara Suda (JPN) 7–2 in the Round of 16.
Defeated Taiyrbek Zhumashbek (KGZ) 13–8 in the quarterfinals
Lost to Zavur Uguev (UWW) 10–3 in the semifinals
Lost to Assylzhan Yessengeldi (KAZ) 9–8 in the bronze-medal match
Real Woods - 65kg - Bronze
Bye in the Round of 32
Defeated Maxim Sacultan (MDA) 14–2 in the Round of 16
Lost to Rahman Mousa Amouzadkhalili (IRI) 12–1 in the quarterfinals
Defeated Ikromzhon Khadzhimurodov (KGZ) 10–0 in Repechage R1
Defeated Sujeet Sujeet (IND) 7–5 in Repechage R2
Defeated Peiman Bioukagha Biabani (CAN) 2–1 in the bronze-medal match
PJ Duke - 70kg - Didn't place
Defeated Shuang Chen (CHN) 11–0 in the Round of 32
Lost to Nurkozha Kaipanov (KAZ) 11–7 in the Round of 16
David Carr - 74kg - 5th
Defeated Rasul Shapiev (MKD) 9–5 in the Round of 32
Defeated Ramazan Eldarovitch Ramazanov (BUL) 12–0 in the Round of 16
Lost to Chermen Valiev (ALB) 7–5 in the quarterfinals
Defeated Tugsjargal Erdenebat (MGL) 10–0 in Repechage R1
Lost to Zaurbek Sidakov (UWW) 2–2 in the bronze-medal match
Levi Haines - 79kg -Silver
Defeated Khidir Kurban A Saipudinov (BRN) 5–2 in the Round of 32
Defeated Bumgue Seo (KOR) 10–0 in the Round of 16
Defeated Akhmed Usmanov (UWW) 3–2 in the quarterfinals
Defeated Suldkhuu Olonbayar (MGL) 4–1 in the semifinals
Lost to Georgios Kougioumtsidis (GRE) 3–2 in the finals by decision
Zahid Valencia - 86kg - Gold
Defeated Mukul Dahiya (IND) 10–0 in the Round of 32
Defeated Fateh Benferdjallah (ALG) 10–0 in the Round of 16
Defeated Ivars Samusonok (LAT) 10–0 in the quarterfinals
Defeated Kamran Ghorban Ghasempour (IRI) 7–0 in the semifinals
Defeated Hayato Ishiguro (JPN) 12–0 in the finals by technical fall
Trent Hidlay - 92kg - Gold
Defeated Redjep Hajdari (MKD) 11–1 in the Round of 32
Defeated Samuel Scherrer (SUI) 10–0 in the Round of 16
Defeated Miriani Maisuradze (GEO) 6–1 in the quarterfinals
Defeated Osman Nurmagomedov (AZE) 15–4 in the semifinals
Defeated Amanula Gadzhimagomedov (UWW) 13–10 in the finals by decision
Kyle Snyder - 97kg- Gold
Bye in the Round of 32
Defeated Cristian Jose Sarco Colmenarez (VEN) 10–0 in the Round of 16
Defeated Zbigniew Baranowski (POL) 5–0 in the quarterfinals
Defeated Arash Yoshida (Japan) 9–1 in the semifinals
Defeated Amirali Hamid Azarpira (IRI) 3–2 in the finals by decision
Wyatt Hendrickson - 125kg - DNP
Lost to Abdulla Kurbanov (UWW) 14–4 in the Round of 32 (Technical Fall)