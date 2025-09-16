World Wrestling Championships 2025 Day 4: Helen Maroulis reaches women’s 57kg semis, Real Woods set for bronze medal match

Day four of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 saw several US athletes in action, including Real Woods, Kyle Snyder, Helen Maroulis, and Kylie Welker, among others.

Woods and Snyder competed in the medal rounds of the 65 kg and 97 kg categories. Meanwhile, Audrey Jimenez, Helen Maroulis, Macey Kilty, and Kylie Welker made their tournament debuts in women’s freestyle in the 50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, and 76 kg categories.

Real Woods will be competing for a bronze medal against Peiman Biabani. Rahman Mousa Amouzadkhalili, who defeated Woods in the Round of 16, advanced to the World finals and pulled Woods into repechage. Woods then progressed to the bronze medal match with victories over Sujeet and Ikromzhon Khadzhimurodov.

Snyder will look to capture his fourth World title against Amirali Hamid Azarpira. He secured his spot in the final with a dominant 9-1 victory over Japan's Arash Yoshida in the semifinals, after defeating Poland's Zbigniew Baranowski 5–0 in the quarterfinals.

In women’s freestyle, Jimenez was eliminated in the Round of 16 of the 50 kg after a 6-3 loss to Emanuela Liuzzi. Notably, Helen Maroulis advanced to the semifinals in the 57 kg division with a win over Himeka Tokuhara. Macey Kilty also exited in the Round of 16 of the 65 kg, losing on criteria 6-6 to Alina Kasabieva. Kylie Welker won her opening-round match in the 76 kg division against Vanesa Georgieva, but was eliminated in the next round by Aiperi Medet Kyzy.

World Wrestling Championships 2025: Final Results

Here are the repechage round results from the fourth day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in the men’s freestyle 65kg and 97 kg categories.

65 kg

Real Marshall Ray Woods defeated Ikromzhon Khadzhimurodov 10-0 (VSU)

Alibeg Saigidgusein M Alibegov drew with Ayub Muratovitch Musaev 3-3 (VPO1)

Real Marshall Ray Woods defeated Sujeet Sujeet 7-5 (VPO1)

Ibragim Sharaputtinovich Ibragimov defeated Alibeg Saigidgusein M Alibegov 3-0 (VPO)

97 kg

Akhmed Adamovich Magamaev defeated Gankhuyag Ganbaatar 5-2 (VPO1)

Zbigniew Baranowski defeated Cristian Jose Sarco Colmenarez 6-1 (VPO1)

Akhmed Adamovich Magamaev defeated Vicky Vicky 4-0 (VFA)

Here are the repechage round results from the fourth day of the World Wrestling Championships 2025 in the women's freestyle 55kg and 59 kg categories

55 kg

Elvira Suleyman Kamaloglu defeated Mihaela Samoil 8-0 (VFA)

Yaynelis Sanz Verdecia defeated Oleksandra Kogut 6-0 (VPO)

59 kg

Anastasiia Sidelnikova defeated Laylokhon Sobirova 5-5 (VPO)

Othelie Annette Hoeie defeated Erika Bognar 9-1 (VPO1)

World Wrestling Championships 2025 Schedule for Day 5

Complete Schedule for Day 5: September 17, Wednesday

Women’s freestyle qualification rounds: 53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg

Women’s freestyle repechage: 50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 76 kg

Women’s freestyle semifinals: 53 kg, 62 kg, 68 kg, 72 kg

Women’s freestyle medal matches: 50 kg, 57 kg, 65 kg, 76 kg

You can find the full results from Day 1, Day 2, and Day 3 here.

