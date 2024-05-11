USA men's volleyball team announced for Paris Olympics 2024, squad averages 32 years in bid for 4th gold

The USA men's volleyball team has been announced for the 2024 Paris Olympics as the team is set to compete at the prestigious tournament, with the event scheduled from July 27 to August 11, at the South Paris Arena.

John Speraw will be in charge of the squad as they aim for their fourth Olympic gold medal. For the USA, opposite Matt Anderson and middle blocker David Smith will be making their fourth appearance, the highest among the entire squad, at the Summer Olympics, having debuted in the 2012 London Olympics.

Besides Smith, some other middle blockers who have been named into the squad are three-time Olympian Max Holt, and Jeff Jendryk, and Taylor Averill.

Aaron Russell will appear in his second Olympics after representing the United States in the Rio Olympics. where he was adjudged as the Best Outside Spiker. He missed out on a spot in the Tokyo Olympics squad after undergoing hip surgery in the spring of 2021.

He will be joined by Thomas Jaeschke which will be his third Games, and Garrett Muagututia and T.J. DeFalco, who will also be a part of the USA Olympics squad for the second time after debuting in Tokyo.

Micah Christenson, who is currently regarded as one of the best setters in international volleyball, will also feature in the squad. The 27-year-old Micah Ma’a, also the youngest member, has been included in the team as an additional setter. Experienced Erik Shoji has been named the Libero of the Team USA.

The USA men's volleyball team had qualified for the 2024 Olympics after topping the Pool B by winning all seven matches at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Japan.

USA men's volleyball team squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Outside hitters - Aaron Russell, Garrett Muagututia, Thomas Jaeschke, T.J. DeFalco

Middle blockers - David Smith, Jeff Jendryk, Max Holt, Taylor Averill

Setters - Micah Christenson, Micah Ma’a

Opposite - Matt Anderson

Libero - Erik Shoji

Alternate - Kyle Ensing (opposite)

A look into the USA men's volleyball team's performance at the Olympics

Team United States celebrates against Team ROC during the Men's Preliminary Round - Pool B at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

The USA men's volleyball team has won five medals so far in the history of the Olympics, including gold in 1984, 1988, and 2008, and bronze in 1992, and 2016 editions. Their recent best performance in Rio in 2016 came against Russia in the bronze-medal playoff where they won 3-2 in a five-set nail-biter (23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-13).

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the United States team had a disappointing tournament as they bowed out from the competition in the group stage, finishing fifth in Pool B with 2 wins and 3 losses.