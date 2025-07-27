"USA sucks at the 200 Fly"- Olympic Gold medalist Cody Miller shares real thoughts ahead of World Aquatics Championships ft Luka Orlando

The American Olympic swimmer, Cody Miller, recently made his feelings known about Team USA ahead of the World Aquatics Championships. The event is slated for July 26 to August 3 at the new World Aquatics Championships Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub.Miller was one of the more prominent figures of the American swimming team, as he won two Olympic medals and five World Championships medals, including both the long course and short course championships. He retired from the sport in December last year; however, he hasn't cut ties with swimming completely, as he currently shares his analyses about the sport on social media.Most recently, he has shared his thoughts about Team USA's performance at the men's 200m butterfly event on Instagram. He shared a video, revealing that the team hasn't won a World Championship medal in this event since Michael Phelps in 2011. However, placing his confidence in Luka Orlando for the upcoming World Aquatics Championships, he spoke about the latter's chances of creating history by winning a medal in this event at the World Championships.&quot;The worst event in Team USA's lineup for the last decade has been the men's 200m fly. Little bit of history here. The last time Team USA won a World Championship medal in this event in the men's 200m fly event was 2011. It's almost been 15 years since we've had an American not just win but be the medal podium in this event at the World Championships. Post Michael Phelps we have not been good at this race but now we have two men, two American men, that have a shot at winning, not just podiumming but winning this event, so I'm very excited, especially because Luka Orlando is one of the best swimmers in Jose swimming,&quot; said Cody Miller.He also penned a caption for the video that read:&quot;USA sucks at the 200 Fly… the time has come! I’m pumped to watch this race.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdding to his Olympic and World Championship accolades, Cody Miller is also a former world record holder in both the men's 4x50m freestyle relay and mixed 4x50m freestyle relay.When Cody Miller announced his retirement from professional swimmingCody Miller retired from professional swimming in December 2024 and announced the news on his YouTube channel. He revealed this news in a special way by recording his final swim meet at the Indiana University Natatorium, which was an age-group competition. He swam the 100-yard backstroke, where he achieved a personal best.Following the swim, he opened up about his retirement, revealing it was time for him to quit professional swimming. However, he added that he was not completely leaving the community and said a lot of 'fun things' were yet to come, and that he was excited for the future. (as quoted by the Swimmingworld)“I have been swimming as a professional athlete for 10 years, and now, the time has come, sorta, kinda. I’m still going to do some masters meets and swim a few days a week, but nothing real serious,&quot; said Cody Miller.Talking about his goals and the things he still wants to achieve after his retirement, he added:“I have goals. I have things I want to accomplish. I have a lot of fun things still in the swim world that I’m excited to share with you soon, but as far as being a pro swimmer, the time’s gotta come for everyone at some point. I’m not going to stop cold turkey and quit swimming. I’m not quitting swimming, but if someone asks me, ‘What do you do?’ I’m not going to say, ‘I’m a professional swimmer.'&quot;Cody Miller joined his first club swim team when he was 7 years old, which signifies that the American has been swimming for the last 25 years. He won his first Olympic gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 4x100m relay.