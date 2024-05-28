USA swimming team predictions for Paris Olympics 2024: Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel among the favorites

Swimming has been one of the most fruitful disciplines for the USA when it comes to the Olympics. Having won 257 gold medals, the American swimmers have always left their nation feeling accomplished whenever they competed internationally.

As has been the case at every edition of the Olympics, the US team will consist of numerous high-profile swimmers on this occasion as well. However, before getting a ticket to the global tournament in Paris, the swimmers will have to go through trials, which are scheduled for next month.

The competition in the trials will be top-notch, as only two swimmers can qualify for each Olympic swimming event. However, amidst this, there are a few names that stand out as favorites to make it to the US team for the Paris Olympics.

The first name that is almost certain to make it to the team is the seven-time Olympic gold medalist, Katie Ledecky. The 27-year-old will be the US's best bet in women's events, especially in 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle events.

Following Ledecky will be another former Stanford swimmer, Regan Smith. The 22-year-old swimmer has already bagged three Olympic medals in her short yet impressive career and will be looking to add more to her tally in Paris. She will be a vital asset for the USA in the women's 200m butterfly and 100m backstroke events.

Then there is Caeleb Dressel, a name that needs no introduction when we talk about American swimmers. It is impossible to discount his skill, even though he has been coping with mental stress and anxiety for the past few years. The 27-year-old will be a clear favorite to make it to the US team for the Paris Olympics, especially in the men's 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle events.

A few other names that will be among favorites to make it to the US team include 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Kate Douglass (in 200m breaststroke), two-time Olympic gold medalist, Bobby Finke (in 800m and 1500m freestyle events), and six-time World Championships gold medalist, Nic Fink (in the 100m and 50m breaststroke events).

USA Swimming Team Trials: When and where to watch

Regan Smith (Photo: Getty)

The USA Swimming team trials will be held between June 15 and 23 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. More than 700 American swimmers will compete in the event to earn a valuable spot on the US squad.

Live streaming of every trial event will be available for a fee on the official NBC and Peacock streaming platforms. Furthermore, CNBC will air the Paralympic trials.