When is U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials? Everything about the event where the likes of Katie Ledecky and others will compete for spots in Paris

With only five months remaining for the highly-anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics, USA Swimming will conduct the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in June 2024.
The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are scheduled to be held from June 15 to 23, 2024 in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. For the first time, the Olympic Swimming Trials will be staged at an NFL Stadium, the Lucas Oil Stadium, for around 30,000 to 35,000 swimming fans to witness the action.
Schedule for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials
The schedule for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials is as follows:
Saturday, June 15, 2024:
Heats:
- Men's 100m Breaststroke
- Women's 100m Butterfly
- Men's 400m Freestyle
- Women's 400m Freestyle
Semifinals:
- Women's 100m Butterfly
- Men's 100m Breaststroke
Finals:
- Men's 400m Freestyle
- Women's 400m Freestyle
Sunday, June 16, 2024:
Heats
- Men's 200m Freestyle
- Men's 400 Individual Medley
- Men's 100m Backstroke
- Women's 100m Breaststroke
- Women's 200m Freestyle
Semifinals:
- Men's 200m Freestyle
- Women's 100m Backstroke
- Men's Backstroke
- Women's 200m Freestyle
Finals:
- Men's 400m Individual Medley
- Women's 100m Butterfly
- Men's 100m Breaststroke
Monday, June 17, 2024:
Heats:
- Women's 400 Individual Medley
- Women's 100m Backstroke
- Men's 800m Freestyle
Semifinals:
- Women's 100m Backstroke
Finals:
- Women's 400 Individual Medley
- Men's 200m Freestyle
- Men's 100m Backstroke
- Women's 100m Breaststroke
- Women's 200m Freestyle
Tuesday, June 18, 2024:
Heats:
- Men's 200m Butterfly
- Men's 100m Freestyle
- Women's 1500m Freestyle
- Women's 100m Freestyle
- Men's 200m Breaststroke
Semifinals:
- Men's 100m Freestyle
- Men's 200m Butterfly
- Men's 200m Breaststroke
- Women's 100m Freestyle
Finals:
- Women's 100m Backstroke
- Men's 800m Freestyle
Wednesday, June 19, 2024:
Heats:
- Women's 200m Breaststroke
- Men's 200m Breaststroke
- Women's 200m Butterfly
Semifinals:
- Women's 200m Butterfly
- Men's 200m Breaststroke
- Women's 200m Breaststroke
Finals:
- Women's 100m Freestyle
- Men's 200m Butterfly
- Women's 1500m Freestyle
- Men's 200m Breaststroke
- Men's 100m Freestyle
Thursday, June 20, 2024:
Heats:
- Women's 200m Backstroke
- Men's 50m Freestyle
- Men's 200m Individual Medley
Semifinals:
- Men's 50m Freestyle
- Women's 200m Backstroke
- Men's 200m Individual Medley
Finals:
- Women's 200m Butterfly
- Men's 200m Backstroke
- Men's 200m Breaststroke
Friday, June 21, 2024:
Heats:
- Men's 100m Butterfly
- Women's 200m Individual Medley
- Women's 800m Freestyle
Semifinals:
- Men's 100m Butterfly
- Women's 200m Individual Medley
Finals:
- Men's 50m Freestyle
- Women's 200m Backstroke
- Men's 200m Individual Medley
Saturday, June 22, 2024:
Heats:
- Women's 50m Freestyle
- Men's 1500m Freestyle
Semifinals:
- Women's 50m Freestyle
Finals:
- Men's 100m Butterfly
- Women's 200m Individual Medley
- Women's 800m Freestyle
Sunday, June 23, 2024:
Finals:
- Women's 50m Freestyle
- Men's 1500m Freestyle
Athletes to watch at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials
A total of 743 athletes have qualified to compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials. 10-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky will compete in the trials to earn a spot for the Olympics in the French Capital.
18-year-old Katie Grimes will also vie to earn a spot in the upcoming Olympics along with other remarkable female athletes, including Leah Smith, Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass, and Claire Curzan.
The male swimming events will feature Carson Foster, Michael Andrew, Robert Finke, Rex Maurer, and Cooper Lucas.