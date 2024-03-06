When is U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials? Everything about the event where the likes of Katie Ledecky and others will compete for spots in Paris

With only five months remaining for the highly-anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics, USA Swimming will conduct the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in June 2024.

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials are scheduled to be held from June 15 to 23, 2024 in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana. For the first time, the Olympic Swimming Trials will be staged at an NFL Stadium, the Lucas Oil Stadium, for around 30,000 to 35,000 swimming fans to witness the action.

Schedule for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

The schedule for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials is as follows:

Saturday, June 15, 2024:

Heats:

Men's 100m Breaststroke

Women's 100m Butterfly

Men's 400m Freestyle

Women's 400m Freestyle

Semifinals:

Women's 100m Butterfly

Men's 100m Breaststroke

Finals:

Men's 400m Freestyle

Women's 400m Freestyle

Sunday, June 16, 2024:

Heats

Men's 200m Freestyle

Men's 400 Individual Medley

Men's 100m Backstroke

Women's 100m Breaststroke

Women's 200m Freestyle

Semifinals:

Men's 200m Freestyle

Women's 100m Backstroke

Men's Backstroke

Women's 200m Freestyle

Finals:

Men's 400m Individual Medley

Women's 100m Butterfly

Men's 100m Breaststroke

Monday, June 17, 2024:

Heats:

Women's 400 Individual Medley

Women's 100m Backstroke

Men's 800m Freestyle

Semifinals:

Women's 100m Backstroke

Finals:

Women's 400 Individual Medley

Men's 200m Freestyle

Men's 100m Backstroke

Women's 100m Breaststroke

Women's 200m Freestyle

Tuesday, June 18, 2024:

Heats:

Men's 200m Butterfly

Men's 100m Freestyle

Women's 1500m Freestyle

Women's 100m Freestyle

Men's 200m Breaststroke

Semifinals:

Men's 100m Freestyle

Men's 200m Butterfly

Men's 200m Breaststroke

Women's 100m Freestyle

Finals:

Women's 100m Backstroke

Men's 800m Freestyle

Wednesday, June 19, 2024:

Heats:

Women's 200m Breaststroke

Men's 200m Breaststroke

Women's 200m Butterfly

Semifinals:

Women's 200m Butterfly

Men's 200m Breaststroke

Women's 200m Breaststroke

Finals:

Women's 100m Freestyle

Men's 200m Butterfly

Women's 1500m Freestyle

Men's 200m Breaststroke

Men's 100m Freestyle

Thursday, June 20, 2024:

Heats:

Women's 200m Backstroke

Men's 50m Freestyle

Men's 200m Individual Medley

Semifinals:

Men's 50m Freestyle

Women's 200m Backstroke

Men's 200m Individual Medley

Finals:

Women's 200m Butterfly

Men's 200m Backstroke

Men's 200m Breaststroke

Friday, June 21, 2024:

Heats:

Men's 100m Butterfly

Women's 200m Individual Medley

Women's 800m Freestyle

Semifinals:

Men's 100m Butterfly

Women's 200m Individual Medley

Finals:

Men's 50m Freestyle

Women's 200m Backstroke

Men's 200m Individual Medley

Saturday, June 22, 2024:

Heats:

Women's 50m Freestyle

Men's 1500m Freestyle

Semifinals:

Women's 50m Freestyle

Finals:

Men's 100m Butterfly

Women's 200m Individual Medley

Women's 800m Freestyle

Sunday, June 23, 2024:

Finals:

Women's 50m Freestyle

Men's 1500m Freestyle

Athletes to watch at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

A total of 743 athletes have qualified to compete at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials. 10-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky will compete in the trials to earn a spot for the Olympics in the French Capital.

18-year-old Katie Grimes will also vie to earn a spot in the upcoming Olympics along with other remarkable female athletes, including Leah Smith, Alex Walsh, Kate Douglass, and Claire Curzan.

The male swimming events will feature Carson Foster, Michael Andrew, Robert Finke, Rex Maurer, and Cooper Lucas.