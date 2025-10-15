USA volleyball star Madisen Skinner enjoys time with NFL boyfriend Jordan Whittington in Malibu, poses in blue bikini top

American volleyball player Madisen Skinner took to social media to share a glimpse of her time in Malibu alongside her boyfriend and NFL star, Jordan Whittington. Skinner and Whittington enjoyed some time together on the beach, as it is currently a bye week for the Los Angeles Rams, the team that Whittington currently plays for. Madisen Skinner and Jordan Whittington made their relationship public earlier this year. Both Skinner and Whittington were student-athletes at the University of Texas, where Skinner played volleyball and Whittington played football. Skinner represented Texas for three years, winning two national championships during her time there. She signed for LOVB Austin soon after she graduated. In a post on Instagram, Skinner shared a carousel of pictures of herself in a blue bikini top alongside Whittington on Malibu beach:&quot;this track aged well!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMadisen Skinner had a fantastic 2025 season. She won the LOVB championship with Austin and was named the finals MVP as well. Madisen Skinner discusses the lowest point of her career and how she recovered from it2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: GettyMadisen Skinner recently discussed what the lowest point of her career was and how she recovered from it. In an interview with her sister, Avery Skinner, on USA Volleyball, she said: (0:59 onwards)&quot;I've had a lot of those. I think a low point that was most recent would probably be my senior year of college. I felt like there was just a lot going on in my personal life, in NIL. I was traveling. I was doing a lot of really cool things. But I felt like my focus and my attention was all over the place. And I feel like that distracted me in some ways from my job and my responsibilities in school and homework and all those things. And just kind of lost focus.&quot;&quot;And so I think obviously I wasn't playing as much my senior year, which was my fifth year. And just kind of hit a low point, not had a lot of motivation, was really focusing myself on things that made me happy. And I was able to get out of it. But for a while there it was tough and I just appreciated having my teammates around me and people that were supporting me in my corner just to give me that encouragement, help me through it.&quot;Madisen Skinner ended her final season with the Texas Longhorns on a high note, making it to the AVCA All-Region Team as well as the AVCA DI National Player of the Year Watch List.