USA Weightlifting team at Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of athletes who will represent the nation ft. Wes Kitts, Olivia Reeves

The USA Weightlifting team will be headlined by a five-member squad that will be competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The weightlifting competitions are scheduled from August 7 to August 11 at the South Paris Arena 6.

Jourdan Delacruz (women’s 49 kg) and Wesley Kitts (men’s 102 kg) will participate in their second Olympic Games, having represented the nation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Delacruz is renowned for being the bronze medalist at the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships held in Riyadh and a three-time Pan American Champion.

Kitts too has won the Pan American Championships on three occasions, twice in the 109 kg and once in the 105kg, and is a gold medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games held in Lima.

The youngest among the entire contingent Hampton Morris (20), who is also a three-time Pan American champion, will make his debut appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He recently finished on the podium, bagging a silver medal in the 61kg at the 2024 IWF World Cup.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Olivia Reeves will also be competing in her first Olympics in the women’s 71 kg. She will enter the tournament as one of the competitors to watch out for in the weight class, having collected the gold medal at the 2024 IWF World Cup in Phuket and a bronze at the 2023 World Championships.

Mary Theisen-Lappen, the 2023 World Championships silver medalist, will be vying for a podium finish in the +81kg category at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her other notable accomplishments include being a two-time Pan American Champion.

Complete list of athletes who will represent the USA Weightlifting team at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Here is the USA Weightlifting squad for the Paris Olympics-

Men’s athletes

Men’s 61 kg - Hampton Morris

Men’s 102 kg - Wesley Kitts

Women’s athletes

Women’s 49 kg - Jourdan Delacruz

Women’s 71 kg - Olivia Reeves

Women’s +81 kg - Mary Theisen-Lappen

USA Weightlifting team’s performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Katherine Elizabeth Nye at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The USA Weightlifting team won two medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021. Out of 8 athletes who represented the USA at the Tokyo Olympics, 2 of the medals came in the women’s division.

Katherine Elizabeth Nye won the silver medal in the women’s 76kg event as she lifted a combined weight of 249 kg (111 kg in snatch + 138 kg in clean & jerk). She finished only second to Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador who scored a total lift of 263 kg to clinch the gold medal.

In the women’s 87+ kg, Sarah Elizabeth Robles collected the bronze medal after lifting a total weight of 282 kg (128 kg in snatch + 154 kg in clean & jerk). China’s Li Wenwen won the gold medal at the event with an Olympic record effort of 320 kg (140 kg in snatch + 180 kg in clean & jerk).