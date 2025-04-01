Usain Bolt drops 1-word message as he recreates iconic pose from 2011 World Championship victory

Usain Bolt recently recreated one of his iconic poses from the 2011 Daegu World Championships. Bolt concluded his illustrious career in 2017 after competing in the World Championships.

Bolt had an exceptional career, considering his incredible wins and historical feats. He is widely considered the greatest sprinter of all time, having won eight Olympic gold medals, 13 World Championships medals, among other honors. He usually shares pictures from his past performances on social media, and most recently, he shared an iconic picture from his 2011 World Championships.

Bolt shared a picture of him recreating his pose after he won the 200m dash in Daegu, where he clocked an impressive 19.40s, besting Walter Dix and Christophe Lemaitre. Reminiscing the moment, he struck the same pose wearing an orange-colored track suit with his image from 2011 in the background. He wrote in the caption:

"WINNINGS."

A few days earlier, he shared an unseen picture of himself running on the tracks from his younger times. He captioned the post:

"Sports is a subject. Master it!"

Usain Bolt also participated in the 100m dash at the 2011 World Championships. However, he was disqualified after a false start.

Usain Bolt opened up about being the face of Jamaica and tackling the pressure on track

Jamaican former track athlete, Usain Bolt- Source: Getty

Usain Bolt recently appeared on the popular podcast Ready Set Go, hosted by Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green. They navigated various aspects of the Jamaican's life and spoke about his performances in various events. They also spoke about how Bolt handled the pressure of being the face of Jamaica and delivering exceptional performances on track.

Bolt revealed that he tasted popularity when he was just 15 years old during the World Junior Championships in Kingston, which gave him an idea of the expectations. Further opening up about receiving backlash for not performing well, he said:

“So when I was 15, I won in Jamaica. Everywhere I went to Jamaica, people would be like, oh, this young kid here. So I was used to it. And when I ran bad, I was used to the backlash also. So I got both things from when I was young. So I understood how it was. You know what I mean?"

"And I kind of figured it out by talking to older people, like why are they like this? And they go on, bro, that's just Jamaicans. They love you when you're winning, they hate you when you lose it. You know what I mean? So they say it," Bolt added.

Usain Bolt made his Olympic debut in the 2004 Athens Games but couldn't bag any medals. He made his second Olympic appearance in 2008, winning two gold medals in the 100m and 200m dash, and defended his title in the events at the 2012 London Games. He also won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay in 2012. The Jamaican continued his legacy of winning the 100m and 200m titles in the 2016 Rio Games.

