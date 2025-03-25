Usain Bolt sends a strong message with a never-seen-before picture

Usain Bolt shared a strong message in his recent post, which carried a never-seen picture of the Olympic champion. The Jamaican is one of the most prominent track and field athletes, who retired from the sport in 2017.

Ad

During his years as an active athlete, Bolt had an exceptional career in track and field, having won several gold medals and attained multiple world records. Even eight years after his retirement, the Jamaican is still very much in touch with sport. His recent post, where he shared a picture from his younger times and penned a strong message connected to sports, is a reflection of the same.

He shared an unseen picture of him running on the track and wrote a strong message in the caption that read:

Ad

Trending

"Sports is a subject. Master it!"

Ad

Bolt has proved his billing in multiple Olympic Games and several World Championships. Not long ago, he shared a throwback picture from the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, where he created the world record, which hasn't been surpassed till today.

He uploaded a picture where he was seen outrunning Tyson Gay of Team USA, followed by the former world record holder, Asafa Powell. Reminiscing on this special memory, Bolt added the caption:

Ad

"CaDeNcE."

Usain Bolt opened up about being the face of Jamaica and handling the pressure of being a track and field athlete

Usain Bolt recently appeared on the podcast 'Ready Set Go' with Rodney Green and Justin Gatlin, where he spoke about being the face of Jamaica. He opened up about his first experience of gaining popularity after competing in the World Junior Championships at the age of 15 years old. This was the first time when he got the idea about the passion and expectations of the Jamaican people.

Ad

Talking about the public's love for the sport and him receiving criticism after he did not perform well, he said:

“So when I was 15, I won in Jamaica. Everywhere I went to Jamaica, people would be like, oh, this young kid here. So I was used to it. And when I ran bad, I was used to the backlash also. So I got both things from when I was young. So I understood how it was. You know what I mean? " Usain Bolt said.

Ad

He added:

And I kind of figured it out by talking to older people, like why are they like this? And they go on, bro, that's just Jamaicans. They love you when you're winning, they hate you when you lose it. You know what I mean? So they say it."

Usain Bolt still holds the world record in the 100m and 200m dashes, which he set in the 2009 World Championships. He surpassed his own world record by clocking 9.58s to win the 100m race at the event and created a new world record in the 200m dash by registering a time of 19.19s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback