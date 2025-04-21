Usain Bolt drops four-word reaction as Golden State Warriors take the lead in NBA playoffs Game 1

Usain Bolt shared his excitement for the recent playoff game between the NBA teams Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. The first round of the NBA Playoffs started on April 19, 2025.

The Warriors and the Rockets had a terrific showdown in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs, where the former attained dominance and won the match with a score of 95-85. The stellar performances of players, including Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and others, played a significant role in the victory of team.

This nail-biting yet exciting clash garnered the attention of the Jamaican track legend, Usain Bolt, who shared a glimpse of watching the game on his TV. He posted a picture of the game while it was underway, and when the GSW took a 91-82 lead.

The Jamaican showcased his interest in the game in four words on his Instagram story that read:

"It starts at 1 @warriors"

Usain Bolt’s Instagram story (@usainbolt)

Shortly ahead of this update, Bolt made a track appearance that left his fans concerned for his health. The Olympic champion joined the athletes Oblique Seville and other runners to practice block starts, which caught his fans' attention, as he struggled to get out of the blocks.

When Usain Bolt credited his father for his love of cricket

Usain Bolt once opened up about his love for cricket in an interview with PTI in May 2024, when he became the brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup. The Jamaican revealed that his love for cricket was because of his father's passion for the sport.

Bolt stated that he did not get the chance to be a cricketer, so it was an amazing experience for him to be the ambassador of the T20 World Cup.

"I grew up on cricket," Usain Bolt said, via Hindustan Times. "My dad was a massive cricket fan and still is. It is something that I have always in my blood. To actually get to be a part of cricket again as an ambassador, it is wonderful. I never got to live my dream of being a cricket so to be an ambassador of T20 World Cup is wonderful."

Bolt lost his father, Wellesley Bolt, who was 68 years old and was suffering from a prolonged illness. The Jamaican made his feelings known about this heartbreaking incident by sharing a heartfelt post with his father on social media.

