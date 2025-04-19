Usain Bolt's latest track appearance leaves fans concerned

Usain Bolt recently returned to the track and had a brief meeting with Jamaican athlete Oblique Seville and other sprinters. The Olympic gold medalist joined the athletes while they were practicing block starts, as the outdoor track season began to take shape.

The legendary athlete bid goodbye to track after the World Championships in 2017 and is one of the greatest athletes to compete in the sport. The World records that he set in both the 100m and the 200m back in 2009 still stand true to this day after 15 years, with multiple athletes making attempts to surpass the remarkable achievement.

Ever since his retirement from the track, Usain Bolt has made multiple appearances in major events and currently enjoys his time with his family. His recent appearance on the track while attempting a block start, along with Oblique Seville and other athletes, left fans concerned as they pointed out his health. The star Jamaican athlete struggled a bit as he got out of the blocks and briefly jogged in front while smiling at the camera.

You can watch the video of Usain Bolt's latest block start with Oblique Seville here:

Several fans expressed their thoughts on X as they hoped that the 8x Olympic gold medalist takes care of his health and gets back in shape.

"Lowkey sad though. I hope he starts taking care of his health. You would think that would be standard for one of the best athletes in human history," wrote a fan.

"Usain Bolt needs to get back in shape if he wants to run fast just for fun, even though he is retirement tho," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Bolt is the GOAT but Kinda sad tbh. Nothing more important in life than being in shape," wrote another fan.

"Many athletes let themselves go after retirement because they only did it for competition, not for health," wrote a fan.

"The way athletes let go after they retire …😂" another fan chimed in.

Usain Bolt on his life after retirement from track

Bolt at the Soccer Aid For Unicef 2022 Training Session - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt spoke about his life after retirement in an interview with ESPN. The Jamaican athlete revealed that after venturing into football for a brief period after bidding goodbye to track, he decided to explore multiple business avenues.

He shared that he is trying to be a businessman while enjoying his time in Jamaica and his retirement.

"I'm just doing many different things ... the sports life is over, so I'm now moving into different businesses, I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I'm just dabbling in everything and trying to be a businessman now," he said.

Even after his retirement, Bolt stays connected to his fans using social media and often shares glimpses of his life with his children as well as his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett

