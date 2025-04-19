Usain Bolt shares true feelings about Manchester United's dramatic Europa League quarter-final win

Usain Bolt recently shared his thoughts about the closely contested Europa League quarter-final second leg between Lyon and Manchester United. The English giants defeated Lyon 5-4 on Thursday night (April 17) to win the tie 7-6 on aggregate.

However, the journey was far from smooth. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, the second leg also finished 2-2, taking the game into extra time. Lyon scored two quick goals to be 4-2 up at Old Trafford. However, Manchester United netted thrice to edge out their French opponents, with Harry Maguire scoring the last-gasp winning goal.

Bolt, a die-hard Manchester United fan, shared a reaction video to the intense match on his Instagram story. The sprinting legend wrote in the caption:

"This shows all my emotions yesterday trust me."

Screengrab of Usain Bolt's Instagram story on Manchester United vs Lyon [Image Source: Usain Bolt's Instagram]

In January 2025, when United beat Arsenal in the FA Cup, Bolt made a bold prediction. He posted on his X account:

"I’ll say it again.. once Manchester United continue to play with this fighting spirit we will win the league."

If he was talking about this season, then his prediction is way off the mark, as Manchester United are languishing 14th in the Premier League table.

After retiring from sprinting in 2017, Usain Bolt focused on his family. Apart from that, the former Jamaican sprinter also shuffles between his business ventures and his passion for music.

When Usain Bolt opened up about nearly quitting track and field after being booed by the home crowd

Usain Bolt talks about the race that almost made him quit track and field [Image Source: Getty]

Usain Bolt is a household name in modern track and field today. He holds the world record for both the men's 100m and the men's 200m event, alongside eight Olympic gold medals.

However, there was a time when Bolt had almost quit. In 2022, he recounted an incident from the past where he almost gave up on track and field.

In his conversation with 'The Powells', Bolt mentioned:

“It was a 4x400 race. I have never forgotten it. It was in ’06. I came and ran, and I kind of pushed, but my body was not allowing it. Running down the straight, I was booed. A lot of people do not know that.”

In his autobiography 'Faster than Lightning', Bolt further mentioned this incident.

"Some people were even shouting, cussing, saying that I'd stopped on purpose because I knew I wasn't going to win. They jeered me for limping away...What the hell is this?' I thought, feeling sick - seriously sick. 'Where did this come from?' My world crashed in; I couldn't believe what I was hearing," he wrote.

However, Usain Bolt overcame this setback in time, and two years later, he created history. He broke the world records for both the 100m and the 200m at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, paving the way for a legacy that would be impossible to brush off.

