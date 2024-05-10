Usain Bolt extends heartfelt wishes to his twin boys Saint and Thunder on their birthday

The greatest sprinter of all time, Usain Bolt, celebrated his twin sons, Saint and Thunder's birthday on May 10, 2024. After stepping into fatherhood in 2020 on daughter Olympia Lightning's birth, he and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcomed the boys in 2021.

Usain Bolt is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and has 11 World Championship gold medals in his glamorous wall of fame. He holds the world record in 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay, the greatest achievement of any track athlete in history.

Usain Bolt and Bennett didn't disclose their relationship to the media until 2016. In January 2020, the couple jointly announced that they were pregnant with their first child. Their excitement manifolded when Olympia landed in their arms in May.

A year later, in May itself, the couple brought home the twin boys Saint and Thunder, who turned 2 years old in 2024. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Olympian shared a photo of his adorable boys, posing in matching outfits, sunglasses, and white hats. The caption reads:

"Happy birthday star boys #Thunder #Saint"

Bolt and Bennett broke the news of their sons' birth on Father's Day in 2021. The family of four posed in a white-and-beige-themed photoshoot to announce the arrival of Saint and Thunder. Being a dad for the second time was a win for Usain Bolt, and especially for his girlfriend, who had taken to her Instagram to appreciate the dad Usain Bolt.

"Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt. You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!" she wrote.

"I want to take my time to make sure everything is perfect" - Usain Bolt on his relationship with Kasi Bennett

In 2016, at the Rio Olympics, Bolt's last Olympic event of his career, his girlfriend celebrated along with him. In an interview with PEOPLE in 2016, the Olympian expressed that he wanted to follow in his parent's footsteps when it came to the marital settlement.

He said:

"She’s happy, I’m happy! I want to have what my parents have. I want to take my time to make sure everything is perfect.”

Bolt's parents, Wellesley and Jennifer Bolt were committed to each other for ten years before they tied the nuptial knot. Usain Despite not being married, the couple has a strong bond