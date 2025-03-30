Usain Bolt extends support to young female soccer player as he reaches Manchester to step up for bigger cause

Usain Bolt recently visited Manchester to support the Laureus Sport for Good initiative. He took part in activities with Street League, a program that uses soccer to develop skills and help underprivileged people find jobs.

Ad

During the event, Bolt joined training drills and shared his experiences as a professional athlete. He also encouraged the young participants to stay determined and work towards their goals.

The sprinting legend picked out a young female soccer player and posted a photo with her on Instagram on March 29, 2025, with the caption:

"SHILOH🗝️⚽️"

Ad

Trending

The youngster in question, Shiloh Gardner, joined the Bolton Wanderers U16 girls team in 2024.

Street League is a program that helps children through sports. It has been nominated for a special award that recognizes such efforts. Christian Eriksen, a Danish soccer player, also attended and motivated the players.

Usain Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist, won the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay in 2008, 2012, and 2016, though his 2008 relay gold was later stripped due to a teammate’s doping case. He holds the 100m world record of 9.58 seconds and the 200m world record of 19.19 seconds, both set in Berlin in 2009. Bolt also helped Jamaica set the 4x100m relay world record time of 36.84 seconds in London in 2012. Bolt also won multiple titles from 2009 to 2015.

Ad

Usain Bolt Reflects on the Future of Track and Field and Rising Young Athletes

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 - Source: Getty

In June of 2023, Usain Bolt announced his desire to influence the future of track and field. According to the 38-year-old, interest in the sport has significantly declined since his retirement in 2017.

Ad

Bolt offered to assist in enhancing track and field by contacting World Athletics. He shared that he is in talks with officials to understand how he can make an impact.

Reflecting on support for young athletes, Bolt said via olympics.com:

"I think over time, it will be better. I think young athletes are coming up and I see a few personalities that are needed in sport. "

Ad

The 2022 World Athletics championships in Eugene, Oregon, failed to attract a significant crowd, which led to an increase in concerns over the popularity of sports. Usain Bolt also noted that attendance is typically influenced by geography.

Speaking about Jamaica's future in sports, Usain Bolt shared that since he retired, Jamaica’s female sprinters have improved their performances, while the men's team has won fewer major titles. On the other hand, he believes that there is a resurgence in Jamaican men's running.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback