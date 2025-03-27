Usain Bolt issues strong message while pushing himself to limit during strength training session

Usain Bolt issued a strong message while sweating it out in his latest gym workout video. The legendary sprinter posted the video on Instagram on Thursday. After retiring from track and field in 2017, he has stayed active on social media and regularly shares training photos and videos with his followers and fans.

After turning professional in 2004, Bolt became one of the greatest track and field athletes of all time by winning 11 gold, two silver, and one bronze medal in World Athletics Championships history, with the 2017 global tournament being his final international competition.

In the video posted on Instagram on Thursday, Usain Bolt was captured doing intense strength training. There, he was seen executing various types of workouts. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist posted glimpses of it with the caption:

“Pressure is a Privilege.. Do The Work”

Although Usain Bolt has retired from the sport, he continues to give back to the community. Recently, along with Manchester United player Christian Eriksen, known for his role as a midfielder, the 38-year-old paid a special visit to Laureus' Street League initiative, which helps change the lives of underprivileged youth through sports in Manchester.

Following retirement, Bolt has been spending more time with his girlfriend Kasi Bennett and three kids - daughter Olympia, born in 2020, and twin sons Thunder and Saint, whom the couple welcomed to the world in 2021.

Usain Bolt once reflected on the accomplishment he was most proud of

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards in Madrid (Photo by Beatriz Velasco/Getty Images)

Usain Bolt deemed his win at the 2002 World Junior Athletics Championships as the accomplishment he was most proud of. During his appearance on the High Performance podcast in October 2024, Bolt reflected on the achievement and shared how it made him realize his capabilities, remarking (51:08 onwards):

“Surprisingly, one of my greatest moments that I love is, it was the first time I won in front of my home crowd. I think that made such a big impact on my life and helped me to overcome so much. When I won at 15 in Jamaica in World Juniors, I think that in my career was so big.”

“It might not seem big to a lot of people, but I was so nervous that's one time like nerves to the point where I'm shaking. You know what I mean I put the wrong on the wrong foot because I couldn't focus, I was just so stressed. And I said to myself, If I can win in front of my home crowd that nervous, that really set the benchmark for me through my years to be better,” the Jamaican icon added.

He further shared how the moment contributed to him navigating the challenges he faced later and improving himself as an athlete.

