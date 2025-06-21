Justin Gatlin recently sent a word a caution for the new generation of athletes after legendary sprinter Usain Bolt shared a video of himself. In the clip, Bolt is executing a perfect start during his appearance at the 2025 Oslo Diamond League. Bolt was present at the Oslo Diamond League on Wednesday and Thursday, June 11 and 12, 2025, at the Bislett Stadium in Oslo, Norway.
During his time there, Bolt was seen reliving his pet event's start. The former Jamaican sprinter, who collected eight Olympic gold medals throughout his career, took to the centre lane and was seen bursting out from the starting line flawlessly. Former American sprinter Gatlin made an amusing remark that Bolt seems to be regaining his shape and asked him not to scare the younger generation with a hint of his comeback.
"We have seen Bolt go out there do a little three-point stance move off the line. So it looks like Usain is getting back into shape, man. You know, I mean, I sent him a happy Father's Day text, man, I said, "All right, man, you can't be scaring this new generation out here acting like you about to get ready to run man, they not as strong and tough as our generation was man. They going to lay down for you." (1:15 onwards)
Bolt shared the video on social media, writing:
"Talk to me my peeps.. unnu think I still got it?"
To which Gatlin replied:
"I told you that you was going to get the itch 😂😂😂"
Usain Bolt shares joy after being named Guinness World Records ICON
Usain Bolt was recently honored by officially being named a Guinness World Records ICON. Bolt showed remarkable dominance throughout his career by winning multiple medals and registering multiple world records, including his still-standing 100m and 200m records.
Bolt earned the Guinness World Records Icon certificates for his unparalleled record-shattering career. The 38-year-old subsequently shared his elation and an inspiring message.
"I’ve finally got all the certificates, which are going to look really good in my house. Everybody can be a part of this book, get the book, go through it, see what you can do, see the possibilities and just try it because the possibilities are endless."
Usain Bolt recorded the 100m and 200m world records at the 2009 World Championships by clocking 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds, respectively.