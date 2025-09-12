Usain Bolt issues a word of caution to 17-year-old Gout Gout as he gears up for World Athletics Championships

Usain Bolt issued a word of caution to 17-year-old Gout Gout as he geared up to compete at the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this week. The legendary Jamaican track athlete lauded Gout Gout for his incredible performances; however, he wanted the Australian athlete to be careful as he makes a transition into the professional circuit.

Gout Gout will be going head-to-head against a highly competitive lineup of athletes that includes Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo, Kenny Bednarek and Zharnel Hughes, among others, in the men's 200m in Tokyo. The youngster has been displaying consistent improvements in his races in the 2025 season and currently holds a personal best of 20.02s in the 200m at the Ostrava Golden Spike.

As fans showed their eagerness for the coming World Championships, Usain Bolt discussed the current generation of athletes and gave a bit of advice to Gout Gout as he goes through a crucial phase in his career as an athlete. Bolt likened the Australian athlete's ability to that of his own and told him to be extremely cautious when transitioning to the pro circuit.

Usain Bolt shed light on the importance of having the right people around him, as well as having a good coach who has his future in mind.

“I think the talent that he’s showing when I was young is the same thing, and this is why I’m trying to advise him to be very careful in transition, because I had a tough time transitioning into the senior level. So finding the right people, finding the right coach that could transition (him) into the senior level (is important). He has a great future. If he gets everything right, his future is going to be bright,” he said (via Fox Sports).

Bolt was confident about Gout Gout's future as a track athlete, provided he made the right decisions for his career.

Usain Bolt on the men's 100m at the World Athletics Championships

Usain Bolt spoke about the men's 100m race at the World Athletics Championships in an interview in Tokyo. The Jamaican athlete expressed his confidence in Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville's ability to dominate the line-up.

According to him, they both could overpower Noah Lyles and finish in the top two places if they executed the race in the best manner.

"Kishane and Oblique have really shown this season that they're really doing extremely well. They should be 1-2 at least because they have proven throughout the season that they are at the top, and they're running fast times. So it's just all about execution," he said (via Citi Sports Online).

Bolt shared that he will be in Tokyo to watch the race and hopes to present the gold medal to a Jamaican athlete.

