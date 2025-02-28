Usain Bolt makes feelings known on potential rematch against Justin Gatlin

Sprinting sensation Usain Bolt's 'rivalry' with Justin Gatlin is hidden from none. The former Jamaican sprinter was a special guest at the recent podcast of Gatlin's YouTube show, "Ready Set, GO!"

Bolt was a part of the podcast jointly hosted by Gatlin and former Bahamian sprinter Rodney Green. During the podcast episode uploaded on February 27, Green asked Bolt if he would agree to a rematch with Gatlin, provided there is some kind of a sponsor. Bolt nonchalantly responded:

"I'm ready, just for the fun of it. I'm ready, let's go. It'll be fun" [1:23:00 onwards]

Bolt also had a friendly banter with Gatlin and Green about the possible rematch, especially with the former American sprinter 'getting back into shape'. Bolt remarked:

"Nah man, Justin, him? He's in too good of a shape. Bro I see him doing starts of all the time. I asked him, I text him, 'Bro, why are you in such a good shape?'," Bolt said [1:22:20 onwards].

Justin Gatlin had entered athletics much before Usain Bolt. However, it was only at the London Olympics in 2012 when the two sprinters competed against each other for the first time in a major event.

Though Bolt outpaced Gatlin almost every time, the American sprinter gave a tough fight to the Jamaican legend, and finally overcame him at the World Championships in 2017, Bolt's final race as an individual sprinter.

Usain Bolt reveals his thoughts about his world record being broken in the future

Usain Bolt opens up about his records being broken [Image Source : Getty]

It's been more than a decade, and yet nobody has even come close to matching the records set by Usain Bolt in athletics, forget breaking them. The current world record holder of men's 100m and 200m recently talked about the possibility of his records being broken in the near future.

In his conversation with 'Meet the Mitchells', Bolt said,

"You have to have the environment where competition is there. One time ever I thought breaking the world record and it was when I knew that I can break the World record it was actually when I was standing on 9.5s and I was like, you know what this can be broken."

Bolt also mentioned that even though his records can be broken, nobody can take away his Olympic and World Championship titles from him. He further added,

"We never really think about world records. It's not really our thing because I want you to understand World records can go at any time but my Olympic and World Championship title, can't take that from me because this year and that year you were the man."

Usain Bolt has won 8 Olympic titles and 14 World Championship medals in total, which include 11 gold medals in various events in his nearly 15-year-long career.

