Usain Bolt makes honest confession to partner Kasi Bennett's complaint about daughter Olympia

Usain Bolt shared an adorable reaction after his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, complained about their daughter Olympia. The Jamaican speedster put out a heartfelt message for his girlfriend, with whom he shares three children.

Bennett shared an Instagram story where their daughter, Olympia, had spilled some kind of liquid on the table. Bolt was quick to come up with an honest reaction to Bennett’s story, writing:

"It's your child lol"

Usain Bolt's Instagram story

Bolt and Bennett started dating in 2013 but kept their relationship hidden from the public eye. It wasn't until the conclusion of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics that they made their relationship public.

The power couple shares three children: their daughter, Olympia Lighting Bolt, born in 2020, and twins, Thunder and Saint Leo Bolt, born in 2021. The legendary sprinter announced that the two were expecting their first child in January 2020 and threw a grand reveal party in March of that year.

Bolt, arguably one of the most decorated athletes, holds world records in the 100m and 200m dashes. Both of these records were achieved in the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, where he clocked 9.58 seconds in the 100m sprint and 19.19 seconds in the 200m.

The Jamaican also holds the record for winning the 100m and 200m events at three consecutive Olympics from 2008-16. The Olympic sprinter has also won two gold medals in the 4×100m relay in addition to the 11 world titles.

Usain Bolt reveals whether his last name is his actual name

Usain Bolt speaks at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Source: Getty

Being the fastest man in history, Usain Bolt has earned the nickname of Lightning Bolt in his career. However, Bolt is also his actual last name.

Speaking in a recent appearance on the 'Ready Set Go' podcast, the Jamaican revealed that people get surprised when he tells them that Bolt is his actual last name.

“A lot of people didn't believe it though people asked, so, what's your real name? I go and say bolt. And they go ‘Bolt is the actual last name?’ I was like ‘yeah’ because people felt like it was a nickname that people gave me yeah and it's my actual last name,” Bolt said.

Co-host Rodney Green highlighted a magical moment when Bolt finished first in the 100m event during the 2013 World Championships. Ironically, Green said that lightning flashed in the sky when Bolt touched the finish line.

