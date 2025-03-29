Usain Bolt makes a surprise appearance at the Netball Super League

The legendary sprinter Usain Bolt recently made an appearance at the 2025 Netball Super League game between Manchester Thunder and Nottingham Forest on Friday, March 28, 2025, at the Belle Vue Arena in Manchester, England.

The Manchester Thunder hosted the Nottingham Forest and clinched a substantial win with 81-65 in round 3 for their second consecutive win. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist Bolt graced the event with his surprise attendance. He was seen donning a white tracksuit and was later seen posing for pictures with both teams.

The Netball Super League shared a few glimpses of the legendary sprinter attending Friday's faceoff and wrote:

"A special guest 🌟⚡️ @usainbolt was in attendance as @thundernetball took on @nfnetball this evening! Before getting a photo with the stars of the show 📸"

The latest victory marked Manchester Thunder's second consecutive win in the 2025 Netball Super League following the dominance over the newcomers Birmingham Panthers on Friday, March 21, at BP Pulse Live. The Thunders defeated the Panthers, 47-77.

The 2025 Netball Super League, which kicked off on March 14, features eight teams vying against each other to win the league, including Manchester Thunder, Loughborough Lightning, London Pulse, Leeds Rhinos, London Mavericks, Cardiff Dragons, Birmingham Panthers, and Nottingham Forest.

Usain Bolt joins Manchester United's Christian Eriksen in supporting underprivileged children

Usain Bolt of the Mariners walks at Campbelltown Sports Stadium in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images)

Usain Bolt recently joined hands with Manchester United's midfielder Christian Eriksen to support an initiative by Laureus Sport for Good. The former sprinter and footballer were seen participating in one of Street League’s sessions, participating in the training drills. They were also seen interacting with the young athletes of the league, sharing the experiences of their incredible careers.

The Street League is an effort by Laureus Sport to help underprivileged children across the United Kingdom find decent jobs while providing them with training opportunities and further education.

The Laureus Sport for Good shared a few glimpses of Bolt and Eriksen's visit on social media and wrote:

"A very special day as Usain Bolt and Christian Eriksen saw the work of Laureus Sport for Good in action in Manchester."

Bolt is a passionate fan of Manchester United. Both Bolt and Eriksen are recipients of Laureus Sports awards. While Bolt earned the prestigious award in 2009, 2010, 2013, and 2017, Eriksen was honored with Laureus World Comeback of the Year in 2023 as he made a return to the sport after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Euro 2020 match.

