  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "You're the boss of yourself" - When Usain Bolt opened up on his father's advice that made the legendary sprinter choose track over cricket

"You're the boss of yourself" - When Usain Bolt opened up on his father's advice that made the legendary sprinter choose track over cricket

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Mar 26, 2025 22:30 GMT
2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Source: Getty
Usain Bolt during the Laureus Awards press conference in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Getty Images)

Although Usain Bolt enjoyed a successful career in track and field, his first love was cricket. The legendary sprinter with eight Olympic gold medals dreamt of playing test matches.

Ad

Bolt played cricket for William Knibb Memorial High School until his talent for running was discovered. Once, while Bolt was on the verge of playing cricket in school, he was stopped by a teacher who insisted that he run track events.

Reflecting on the incident, Bolt confided in his father Wellesley, who recognized his talent and encouraged him to pursue athletics. Bolt was born to Wellesley and Jennifer Sherwood Content in Trelawny Parish, Jamaica on August 21, 1986.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Bolt reflected on his father's advice in his memoir Faster than Lightning: My Autobiography. Bolt's father pointed out that while success in cricket might be affected by politics and favoritism, track events are solely based on individual performances.

"Pops set me straight on the matter. Cricket, he said, would prove to be a political game for me, rather than one that was based on my talents and hard work. A coach's team choices were sometimes swayed by favoritism, but in athletics, a person was selected through his times and personal bests."
Ad

Adding about his father's advice, Bolt wrote:

"In cricket, there are other people involved because it's a team sport. It can get tricky. You could play well, better than anyone else, but if the coach has a favorite, then you might not get picked. That happens quite a lot in life and it's unfair. But in track and field you're the boss of yourself."
Ad

"Something that I have always in my blood" - Usain Bolt credits his love for cricket to his father

Usain Bolt at the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo via Getty Images
Usain Bolt at the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo via Getty Images

Usain Bolt once attributed his love for cricket to his father, Wellesley. In an interview with PTI in May 2024, when he was selected as a brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup, Bolt reflected on his love for cricket because of his father's passion for the game.

Ad
"I grew up on cricket," Bolt said. "My dad was a massive cricket fan and still is. It is something that I have always in my blood. To actually get to be a part of cricket again as an ambassador, it is wonderful. I never got to live my dream of being a cricket so to be an ambassador of T20 World Cup is wonderful."

Usain Bolt made a cameo in the T20 World Cup's official anthem.

Quick Links

Edited by Rupesh Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी