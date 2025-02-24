"Coach complained to my father"- Usain Bolt opens up about skipping track training sessions to fuel his love for cricket

Usain Bolt shared the anecdote of his track and field coach complaining to his father when he missed track training to play cricket. The retired track legend has always been vocal about his childhood passion for cricket in several podcasts and interviews.

Usain Bolt, the Jamaican track and field athlete with the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m world records in his name, has been associated with sports since young. He grew a penchant for cricket and later shifted to track and field after showing his sprinting talents at the Waldensia Primary School.

In a recent conversation with Meet The Mitchells, Bolt shared a story from his childhood when his track and field coach complained about him to his father, Wellesley. Bolt's love for cricket often made him skip track training and drift towards cricket practice.

"First year of high school, tracks one thing and cricket, I still wanted to play cricket so they would train me I would go around. So the coach complained to my father and said, 'yo, that man not coming for training and I would use my time for cricket because cricket really my love," he said. (9:35)

Usain Bolt became the ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and USA in June last year. Bolt once talked about cricket being an integral part of the lives of the Caribbean people, and how honored he was to hold such a prestigious position as an ambassador.

"I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart, and I am honoured to be part of such a prestigious tournament."

Usain Bolt once revealed that his love for cricket came from his father

Bolt at the AUTO: NOV 18 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - (Source: Getty)

Bolt was on cloud nine to be a part of his childhood dream at the ICC World Cup in 2024. In an interview, he revealed that his father, Wellesley Bolt, was the reason he grew a fondness for cricket.

"I grew up on cricket. My dad was a massive cricket fan and still is. It is something that I have always in my blood. To actually get to be a part of cricket again as an ambassador, it is wonderful. I never got to live my dream of being a cricketer ...o be ambassador of T20 World Cup is wonderful.." (via Deccan Herald)

Usain Bolt retired from his sport with eight Olympic and 11 World gold medals across his career, last competing at the 2017 World Championships. Despite being away from the competitive track, the Jamaican stays connected to sports through different roles.

