Usain Bolt pens a heartfelt birthday note for his daughter Olympia as she turns five

Usain Bolt recently celebrated the fifth birthday of his daughter Olympia. The former World and Olympic champion shared a sweet snap of himself posing with his first-born and penned a heartfelt note for the occasion.

Bolt is widely recognised as one of the best sprinters in the history of track and field. The Jamaican dominated the international stage for more than a decade, during which time he won 8 Olympic and 14 World Championships medals. In 2020, three years after his retirement, the 38-year-old embarked on a new adventure as he welcomed his first child, a daughter named Olympia Lightning Bolt, alongside longtime partner Kasi Bennett.

On Saturday, May 17, Usain Bolt celebrated Olympia’s fifth birthday. He shared a snap of himself holding his daughter in his arms on Instagram, and captioned the photo,

“Happy birthday to my princess. I love you so much.”

After Olympia, Bolt and Bennett welcomed two more children, twin boys named Thunder and Saint Leo, in June 2021.

Usain Bolt opens up about his daughter's talents

Bolt at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt led an extraordinary career on the track. The World and Olympic champion remains the world record holder in both the 100m and 200m nearly a decade after his retirement, and he is still the only sprinter to have won both the 100m and 200m title at three back-to-back Olympic Games.

Despite his talents on track, Bolt once revealed that he was initially against the idea of coaching a new generation himself. However, the Jamaican shared that he was reconsidering the decision after welcoming his daughter, saying in an appearance on the ‘No Filter with Naomi’ podcast,

"It's something that we have talked about, but I'm not really into coaching that much, because I have no patience, you know. Now that I've had my daughter, I've got more patience now and I’m just being more relaxed. So now I'm actually thinking maybe I could be a coach and it's just a matter of time.”

Bolt also discussed his daughter's talents prior to the Paris Olympics, when he told CGTN Europe that Olympia showed promise on the track.

“I’m bringing my family (to the Paris Olympics). I get to see different games, not just track and field, but different events and sports. So I'm excited about that. My daughter has shown a little bit of potential, like she will have some speed, but we'll see how that goes.”

Since retiring from track and field, Usain Bolt is making the most of his time with his family, and often gives fans behind-the-scenes glimpses of what his life looks like now on social media.

