Usain Bolt pens strong message while embracing his unshakable confidence

Usain Bolt recently penned a strong message while embracing his resilient and fearless mindset. Bolt is rightfully considered the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time), as he enjoyed an unparalleled sprinting career.The legendary sprinter's success can be attributed to his fearless mindset, lively character, and strong faith in himself. With his unbreakable confidence, the former Jamaican sprinter bagged eight Olympic gold medals, 14 World Championships medals, and the world records in 100 and 200 m, which still stand unbroken with no athlete coming close to breaking them.Bolt enjoyed his illustrious career due to his fearless attitude, a trait that he still holds on to. The accomplished athlete recently penned a strong message showcasing his steady mindset and wrote:&quot;Failure affi fraid a me 💯,&quot; meaning Failure must be afraid of me. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostExpanding on his laurels, Bolt competed in four Olympic Games and helped the team to cruise to the top place on the podium in the 4x100m relay twice. At the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, he posted historic times in the 100m and 200m events.The Jamaican star won his first World Championship gold medal in the 100m by registering the long-standing world record of 9.58 seconds. He went on to list the 200 m world record at the same championships after clocking a stunning time of 19.19 seconds. Bolt hung up his spikes in 2017 but still remains one of the most admired and iconic athletes globally.Usain Bolt points out the differences in athletes getting paid according to their nationalityUsain Bolt after being named official ambassador of EXPO 2027 in Belgrade, Serbia (Photo via Getty Images)Usain Bolt once shed light on the differences in payment to athletes because of their nationality. He suggested that athletes from America and Great Britain earn more because of the support they receive from their countries. Bolt further stated that if he had competed for other countries like America or Great Britain, he would have made more money, but he chose to stay loyal to his country and chose pride over money. The Olympic gold medalist said,&quot;I'm still Jamaican. Let me explain something. If I had switched to any other country, I made way more money. If Great Britain, any other country like the top country that compete make way more money. Because the country have to pay him for Great Britain.&quot; (1:07:00 onwards)Usain Bolt is set to visit India from September 26 to 28 to promote sports experiences and a travel platform. This will mark Bolt's second visit to the subcontinent.The Jamaican last visited the country in 2014 for promotional activities and played an exhibition match with former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.