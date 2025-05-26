Usain Bolt pens a strong message as Manchester United ends their Premier League season

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt shared a strong message and backed Manchester United, who capped off a disappointing 2024-25 season by finishing 15th in the Premier League, their lowest ever, with 42 points.

Ad

Although the club couldn’t maintain the top position this season, they ended high with a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on the final day of the Premier League campaign. However, it wasn't enough to secure a European competition qualification spot.

Manchester United had a very tough season marked by managerial instability. Erik ten Hag was sacked in October and was replaced by Ruben Amorim. Usain Bolt, a hardcore Manchester United fan, posted on X following the season’s end:

Ad

Trending

“Next season we go again...”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking with talkSPORT in June 2024, Bolt admitted that he was happy as Manchester City won the league title (2023-24 season). As a devoted Manchester fan, he expressed relief that Arsenal did not win the league, stating that their fans "talk too much" when they win the title.

“Everybody always asks me who I’d rather win the Premier League out of Arsenal and Man City – I’m like, 'Man City, easy.'

Ad

“People are like, ‘But they’re your rival. I know a lot of Arsenal fans, and when they’re top of the table, they talk so much, and I’m like, ‘You haven’t won yet!’

Bolt has attended several matches at Old Trafford and often posts about the club on social media. He has even said that playing for Manchester United was a childhood dream.

Ad

When Usain Bolt opened up about his professional football career following his retirement from track and field

Usain Bolt of the Mariners beats Josh Symons of Macarthur South West United during the pre-season friendly match at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on October 12, 2018 - Source: Getty

After retiring from track and field in 2017, Usain Bolt pursued a professional football career for a period. He trained with Borussia Dortmund in 2018 and later joined Central Coast Mariners, an Australian A-League club, for a trial period. However, he stepped away from the pursuit in 2019.

Ad

Bolt, who holds eight Olympic gold medals, multiple world titles, and world records in 100m and 200m, said that he has no regrets about pursuing a football career and had a great experience.

“I don’t want to say it wasn’t dealt with properly, but I think we went about it, not the way we should and you learn your lesson, you live and you learn. It was a good experience. I really enjoyed just being in a team and it was must different from track and field and it was fun while it lasted.”

Ad

Bolt added that he wanted to try different businesses:

“I’m just doing many different things ... the sports life is over, so I’m now moving into different businesses. I have a lot of things in the pipeline, so as I say, I’m just dabbling in everything and trying to be a businessman now.”

The eight-time Olympic champion's last competitive meet was the 2017 world championships in London, where Bolt finished in third place in the 100 metres.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More