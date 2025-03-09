Usain Bolt pens sweet 2-word message for girlfriend Kasi Bennett as they relax together outdoors in beautiful setting

Usain Bolt recently shared his thoughts on his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, while spending time in a picturesque location. The legendary Jamaican sprinter expressed a heartfelt message in two words to his girlfriend, with whom he shares three children.

As per reports, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist began dating Jamaican model Kasi Bennett in 2013. The couple kept their relationship under wraps and disclosed it after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics. In his Instagram story, Bolt expressed his thoughts on Bennett, mentioning:

“Just beautiful @kasi.b ”

Screenshot of Usain Bolt's Instagram Story | Credits: IG/@usainbolt

The couple has three children: Olympia Lightning Bolt, born in 2020, and twins Thunder and Saint Leo Bolt, born in 2021. Bolt shared the names of the twins in his Instagram post in June 2021, which featured the kids and the couple.

Bolt ended his 2016 Olympics campaign with three gold medals in three events: the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4×100-meter relay. He created history as he secured “Triple Triple” by clinching the top spots in the 100-meter and 200-meter across three Olympic games. Along with his Olympic and World Championship medals, Bolt has secured gold medals at the Pan American Junior Championships and World Youth Championships.

The athlete holds the world record in the three events, the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter. He achieved the world record in 100 m at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin and clocked the race in 9.58 seconds.

Usain Bolt reflects on the contemporary state of track and field

Usain Bolt at the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 - Day Two - Source: Getty

The Jamaican legend, Usain Bolt, recently appeared in the “Ready Set Go” podcast with five-time Olympic medalist Justin Gatlin and former Bahamian sprinter Rodney Green. He expressed his thoughts on the current conditions of the sport and the changes that are currently shaping the track. He shared:

“I think they're trying though. I watch a competition; it's better, I must say. I think the competition, like the women level, are not dropped. They have really surpassed men when it comes to competing. I watch and the level that they at and everybody's running World Records. They're running faster time,” Bolt mentioned [3:36 onwards]

He continued,

“So for me it's okay, I think it could be better. Michael Johnson is doing this new thing I hope works. It's better for the athletes, more money, that's always good because track and field is way down on the total when it comes to making money. So I think if this works, could be a big deal.”

Bolt reflected that the competitive standard of women racing has significantly improved compared to men. He shed positive light on Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track, the upcoming league, and how it could favorably change the present and future of track athletes. He also mentioned his views on the generational changes taking place in the sport.

