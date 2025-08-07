Usain Bolt reacts to Ricardo Gardner receiving a major honor for his contribution to football

Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt has shared his thoughts on soccer player Ricardo Gardner's recent major honor. Gardner, also known as 'Bibi', was recently selected as a member of the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer.
The soccer player was selected along with 42 other Jamaicans for this distinction. Gardner was honored for his services to soccer, for which Bolt congratulated him on his Instagram profile.
Usain Bolt commented:
"Congrats Broski ⚽️💯🙌🏿💪🏿🙏🏿👑"
For the unversed, Ricardo 'Bibi' Gardner is a Jamaican defender who has played for clubs like Bolton Wanderers, Harbour View, and Preston North End. His biggest claim to fame was representing the Jamaican team at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, where they won their only league stage match against Japan.
Meanwhile, after retiring from track and field long ago, Usain Bolt has been juggling his philanthropic work and attending several athletic events. The Jamaican sprinting legend previously attended a WNBA game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty. He chatted with the Dallas Wings' players and signed the jersey for their star Paige Bueckers.
Usain Bolt shared his thoughts on representing Jamaica on the world stage with a new project
Usain Bolt opened up about representing Jamaica on the world stage with his latest project. He recently announced a new project, 'Jamaica', as the Global Tourism Ambassador of his country.
The former Olympic champion sprinter shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram profile, where he remarked:
"For me, it's an honor to put the country on the map and to make people want to come and to highlight the greats of the country. It's wonderful."
For the unversed, Bolt was announced as the nation's new Global Tourism Ambassador in May 2025 by Edmund Bartlett, who serves as the Minister of Tourism to the Government of Jamaica.
Bartlett mentioned in a press release:
"Usain Bolt has been Jamaica's unofficial ambassador for years through his extraordinary athletic achievements and magnetic personality. This appointment formalises what the world already knows – that Usain embodies the spirit, resilience, and excellence that defines Jamaica. His influence extends far beyond the track, and we're excited to channel that power toward building our nation's future."
Usain Bolt will also visit India in late September. This will be the Olympic champion's second visit to the nation since 2014.