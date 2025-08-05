"Honor to put Jamaica on the map" - Usain Bolt shares his joy in representing his nation on world stage with new project

Usain Bolt revealed his wish to put his country on the map through his newest work, 'Jamaica,' as he continues serving as the Global Tourism Ambassador. Bolt was announced in the role at the Tourist Board's 70th anniversary party in May 2025. Usain Bolt, the greatest track and field athlete in history, has been the face of Jamaica during the years he dominated the sport. His 100m and 200m world records, set in 2009, still stand unbroken, making him a legend who still resonates in the sporting realm. Bolt retired in 2016 but continues to work for his country through his foundation and other roles. In 2025, Bolt's eponymous foundation donated J$6.1 million in cash and kind to rural high schools to prepare for the ISSA and Girls Athletics Championships, reaffirming its commitment to youth development. In recent news, as the Global Tourism Ambassador of his country, he announced a new project, 'Jamaica', aiming to celebrate the spirit, energy, and culture of the Caribbean island nation. In one of the slides in Visit Jamaica's Instagram post, Usain Bolt took pride in working toward boosting visitor numbers so that they can experience the true essence of Jamaica. &quot;For me, it's an honor to put the country on the map and to make people want to come and to highlight the greats of the country. It's wonderful.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBolt has already garnered global attention for his nation, having amassed eight Olympic and eleven World gold medals throughout his career. Usain Bolt highlighted the financial struggles he faced during his competition days Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - (Source: Getty)Though Usain Bolt's sense of patriotism often gets the spotlight, he once noted that financial struggles were a constant, and that had he represented a different country, he might have been better off due to the multitude of sponsorship opportunities. Opening up about the difficulties of being an athlete in the Caribbean country, Bolt said:&quot;I'm still Jamaican. Let me explain something. If I had switched to any other country, I made way more money. If Great Britain, any other country like the top country that compete make way more money. Because the country have to pay him for Great Britain.&quot; (via 'The Fix' podcast)Bolt has always been strict about shooting brand campaigns in his homeland as he wanted local crews and staff to benefit economically. In this way, most of his campaigns hired around one to two hundred natives as per the scope of work.