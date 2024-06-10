Usain Bolt ruptures his Achilles Tendon at the 2024 Soccer Aid football match

Usain Bolt revealed that he sustained an Achilles rupture during the 2024 Soccer Aid match. Amid the World XI and England match, he was spotted leaving the ground on a stretcher after being on the receiving end of a tackle from the opponent team.

Usain Bolt retired from athletics in 2017, but his 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay world record remain untouched. In 2018, his love for football shone through when he registered with the Australian side Central Coast Mariners to play the trials. However, he turned down the offer of playing professionally. He also refused the offer of Maltese Club Valetta, stating that "the sports life is over” for him (via The Guardian).

However, he has been a regular at the Soccer Aid annual football matches in pursuit of collecting funds for UNICEF. During the recently concluded game, Usain Bolt found himself on the receiving end of actor Danny Dyer's brutal tackle, which climaxed in a goal but left the eight-time Olympic gold medalist injured.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bolt posted a photo of him sitting inside the locker room with a walker boot on his right leg. The caption demonstrated his gritty mindset to mark a return soon.

"Ruptured Achilles but done know we a warrior"

A goal by the England team stemmed from Bolt's injury and the team soared to victory winning by a decent margin, scoring 6-3.

On a positive note, a sum of £15 million was raised by the 2024 Soccer Aid for UNICEF, the sole reason behind former athletes and people from the entertainment industry participating.

Usain Bolt ran with the child mascots at the 2024 Soccer Aid match

Usain Bolt retired in 2017 but he takes himself back to the track oftentimes. According to his statement, his world records are not under threat yet, implying his dominance even seven years after retirement.

But Bolt's admiration for young track talents always gets distinguished. He spent time with the child mascots before the Soccer Aid match began and contested them in a race from the goal point to the middle of the field where his teammates cheered on them.

"Run @socceraid," Usain Bolt posted on X.

Recently, Bolt celebrated the highly anticipated victory of Manchester United over Manchester City in the English FA Cup. His relationship with the football club traces back to 2017 when he was slated to team up with United in a charity match against Barcelona Legends at Old Trafford. But his dreams remain unlived since he had to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.