Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett reveals his massive popularity in New York during Puma event

Usain Bolt's girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, recently showed a sneak peek of the Jamaican's fanbase during a Puma event in New York. The couple is often seen sharing adorable updates on social media.

Bolt and Bennett have been together since 2013; however, they kept their relationship private for many years. They hard-launched each other in September 2016 after Bennett uploaded a picture of the couple spending quality time together in Bora Bora following the sprinter's incredible performance at the Rio Olympics.

After dating for more than a decade, the duo now has three kids, including daughter Olympia Bolt and two sons, Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt. Bennett has been cheering for Bolt ever since they started dating and is frequently seen hyping him up on social media. Most recently, she shared a glimpse of the athlete's massive popularity on her Instagram story.

She uploaded a video of fans lined up outside of a Puma store in New York to meet Usain Bolt, who was inside the store for an event. The long line of his fans justified the Jamaican's popularity, and his girlfriend penned a caption that read:

"Baby at work🙌🏼"

Kasi Bennet's Instagram story

A few weeks ahead of this, Usain Bolt's girlfriend penned an emotional message on Father's Day, appreciating the decorated athlete for his role as a father.

When Usain Bolt made his feelings known about his kids' future

Usain Bolt once sat for an interview with PEOPLE magazine in 2021, where he fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of his kids' careers. He revealed that he will support them in whatever career they choose for themselves, stating that if they don't want to do sports, he won't force them to do the same.

"I'm sure they're going to be tall; I can tell. When they get their checkup, they're like, 'Wow. They're really growing. They're going to be tall.' So, I know that much, but for me, anything they want to do, I'm just going to support them. That's always a key thing: just support your child in whatever they want to do. So if they don't want to run, if they don't want to do sports, I'm okay with it," Usain Bolt said.

On the other hand, he also expressed his wish to watch them compete and said that it would be a 'dream come true' for him.

"It would be wonderful to sit in the stands and watch any one of them just to compete. That's a high level, and even to win, it would be a dream come true. But as I said, I won't pressure. I won't pressure, but it would be a great experience as a dad, as an Olympian, to watch your kid as an Olympian, running with the Olympians," he added.

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett welcomed their first child, Olympia Lightning, in 2020, and the sons were born a year later in June 2021.

