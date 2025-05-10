Usain Bolt shares immediate reaction after baton blunder involving Yohan Blake costs Jamaica World Relays final spot

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt shared his reaction to Team Jamaica's performance at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou. While the mixed team managed to make it to the finals of the 4x100m Mixed Relay event, the Men's team failed to make it to the finals of the 4x100m event and were disqualified. The team consisted of Rohan Watson, Julian Forte, Yohan Blake, and Olympic silver medalist Kishane Thompson.

Bolt competed in multiple relay events, winning two gold medals in the 4x100m Men's Relay event at the London 2012 Olympics and the Rio 2016 Olympics, respectively. He is regarded as the greatest sprinter ever, and still holds the world record for the 100m dash, running it in 9.58 seconds at the World Athletic Championships in Berlin 2009.

Bolt shared his reaction after the Jamaican team in the Men's 4x100m relay failed to advance to the finals at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. The error occurred during the second exchange between Julian Forte and Yohan Blake, causing the baton to be dropped. Taking to X, he wrote:

"Jah Jah"

Jah refers to the Hebrew name for God, and is a term commonly used in Jamaican culture to refer to God. When used twice, like Usain Bolt did here, it usually refers to when someone would like to seek God's blessings.

Usain Bolt reflects on the health of track and field after his retirement

Usain Bolt at the London 2012 Olympics - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt announced his retirement from all competitions after the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London. He would go on to explore different business ventures, and even took tryouts at professional soccer clubs. Since his retirement, many have come and gone, but still fail to reach the remarkable world records he set during his career.

In an interview with Athletics Weekly, Bolt discussed the current state of track and field and was asked what he would like to see more of in the sport right now: (2:09 onwards)

"For me, I love the competition but I think track and field need to evolve you know, I mean to really look in ways which they can evolve and change the scenery and change the way how they go about doing meets. I think until we evolve, track and field is still going to float on the radar no matter how much we try. We have to evolve so people can get more excited for it." [2:10 onwards]

Usain Bolt has broken multiple world records in the relay events, including the London 2012 Olympics, where he anchored his team to a time of 36.84 seconds, which is the current world record in the 4x100m Men's Relay event.

