Usain Bolt shares sneak peek of trophy room featuring limited edition golden spikes

Usain Bolt recently shared a glimpse of his trophy room in his latest update on social media. The Jamaican retired from track and field after the 2017 World Championships.

Ad

Bolt is one of the most greatest sprinters, considering his unbeaten streak of consecutively winning the 100m and 200m races in his last three Olympic appearances. Along with this, the Jamaican also solidified his legacy in the sport by setting the world record in the 100m and 200m, which has still not been surpassed.

His 100m world record stands at 9.58s and his 200m world record stands at 19.19s. The sprinter has won a total of eight gold medals at the Olympics, while at the World Championships, he has a tally of 11 gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal.

Ad

Trending

He has claimed several other significant wins in his career, including ESPYS awards, golden spikes, and more. Most recently, he showcased his trophy room on Instagram, posting a picture of him holding one of his ESPYS awards. The room has all the trophies he has won in his career and also the Golden Spikes, which he won at the Golden Spike meet on June 26, 2017, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The post's caption read:

Ad

"🏆"

Ad

In an interview with World Athletics, Usain Bolt once opened up about which one of his world records would be broken first.

Usain Bolt made his feelings known about his biggest inspiration

Usain Bolt recently made an appearance in the 'Go Wild Podcast,' where he opened up about his biggest inspiration. He credited his father, Wellesley Bolt, who recently passed away in April 2025, citing a prolonged illness, as the biggest inspiration of his life. Opening up about how his father used to motivate him to work hard, he said:

Ad

"My dad, my dad really inspired me. My dad was always that person who said, 'Oh you need to work hard, you need to work hard.' People always tell you this. But I saw it with my own two eyes," Usain Bolt said. [27:55 onwards]

He added:

"He just didn't say it and didn't do it. He was that person who would work hard to get something, and he would always work hard to make sure we got everything we needed, not want. That's one thing he always says."

Ad

Usain Bolt recently attended his father's funeral and shortly after that, he penned an emotional message for his mother.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More