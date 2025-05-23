Usain Bolt shares sneak peek of trophy room featuring limited edition golden spikes

Usain Bolt recently shared a glimpse of his trophy room in his latest update on social media. The Jamaican retired from track and field after the 2017 World Championships.
Bolt is one of the most greatest sprinters, considering his unbeaten streak of consecutively winning the 100m and 200m races in his last three Olympic appearances. Along with this, the Jamaican also solidified his legacy in the sport by setting the world record in the 100m and 200m, which has still not been surpassed.
His 100m world record stands at 9.58s and his 200m world record stands at 19.19s. The sprinter has won a total of eight gold medals at the Olympics, while at the World Championships, he has a tally of 11 gold medals, two silver medals, and one bronze medal.
He has claimed several other significant wins in his career, including ESPYS awards, golden spikes, and more. Most recently, he showcased his trophy room on Instagram, posting a picture of him holding one of his ESPYS awards. The room has all the trophies he has won in his career and also the Golden Spikes, which he won at the Golden Spike meet on June 26, 2017, in Ostrava, Czech Republic. The post's caption read:
"🏆"
In an interview with World Athletics, Usain Bolt once opened up about which one of his world records would be broken first.
Usain Bolt made his feelings known about his biggest inspiration
Usain Bolt recently made an appearance in the 'Go Wild Podcast,' where he opened up about his biggest inspiration. He credited his father, Wellesley Bolt, who recently passed away in April 2025, citing a prolonged illness, as the biggest inspiration of his life. Opening up about how his father used to motivate him to work hard, he said:
"My dad, my dad really inspired me. My dad was always that person who said, 'Oh you need to work hard, you need to work hard.' People always tell you this. But I saw it with my own two eyes," Usain Bolt said. [27:55 onwards]
He added:
"He just didn't say it and didn't do it. He was that person who would work hard to get something, and he would always work hard to make sure we got everything we needed, not want. That's one thing he always says."
Usain Bolt recently attended his father's funeral and shortly after that, he penned an emotional message for his mother.