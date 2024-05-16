Usain Bolt steps back when asked to compete against Joey Chestnut in a 100m dash after eating a hotdog

Usain Bolt recently expressed his uncertainty about defeating the American competitive eater Joey Chestnut in a 100m dash after eating a hotdog. Bolt's world record of 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds, which he set at the 2019 Berlin World Athletics Championships in the 100m and 200m, respectively, still stands untouched.

In a recent interview, the 40-year-old American competitive eater asserted confidence in surpassing Bolt. In 2022, Chestnut was ranked first by the Major League Eating. He has won the Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, an annual American hot dog eating competition, 16 times. He ate 76 hotdogs in 10 minutes at the 2021 competition, creating a world record.

When asked to anticipate a clash between the sprinter and the competitive eater, he said he would easily defeat the eight-time Olympic gold medalist as it would only take him two seconds to finish the hotdog while Bolt might take 10.

The video was later shown to Bolt, by Jomboy Media, who accepted Chestnut's claim, admitting his inability to finish a hotdog so swiftly. Further, he also added that he would give a headstart of 40m to Chestnut and still win the 100m race against him.

"I’m very excited" - Usain Bolt expresses his enthusiasm after being named the ambassador of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Usain Bolt was named as the ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

Usain Bolt recently expressed his excitement after he was declared the ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be held from June 1 to 29.

The 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams vying to make it to the Super 8 stage, and then eventually the final four. This year, the World Cup will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States.

Bolt recently visited the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, one of the venues for the World Cup along with other elite cricketers and athletes including USA cricketers Corey Anderson and Monank Patel, Shoaib Malik (Pakistan), and Liam Plunkett (England).

In an interview with ICC, he conveyed his delight after being named the ambassador.

"I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup," he said. "Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, I’m very excited to be part of the T20 World Cup coming to the USA for the first time, co-hosting with the West Indies."

Usain Bolt was joined by other top American athletes including John Starks (NBA), Elena Delle Donne (WNBA), Bartolo Colon (MLB), Victor Cruz (NFL), and Ibtihaj Muhammad (fencing) in New York.