Usain Bolt teams up with Kylian Mbappe as they make joint appearance for Multi-billion dollar brand's celebrations

Usain Bolt joined Kylian Mbappe to attend the 20-year celebration of the multi-billion-dollar brand Hublot. The former sprinter has been associated with the brand since 2010.

Bolt led an illustrious career as a track and field athlete, winning multiple Olympic and World Championship gold medals. With these successes on the track, he gained several brand endorsements for himself. One of them is the luxury watch brand, Hublot, who recently celebrated their 20th anniversary of introducing the first Hublot Big Bang watch.

The Jamaican teamed up with the French soccer player, Kylian Mbappe, to attend the celebration. The latter shared a few photos on his Instagram some of them with Bolt, where both of them posed in front of the brand's logo. The sprinter chose to wear an all-black outfit and enhanced the look with a silver chain, while the soccer player rocked a light-brown-colored t-shirt paired with black jeans.

The post's caption read:

"A special night with the Hublot Family, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Big Bang! Honored to be part of this journey! @hublot"

Here are the pictures of Bolt and Mbappe:

Along with Hublot, Usain Bolt is also in partnership with several other big companies, such as Virgin Media, Puma, Gatorade, Visa, and more.

Usain Bolt opened up about his world records being broken in the future

Former track and field athlete, Bolt- Source: Getty

Usain Bolt recently appeared in an interview with 'Meet the Mitchells', where he opened up about his mindset about records while competing. He revealed that his focus was on winning the title, as it is something that can never be taken away from him. Talking about his records, he said that they will be broken in the future, but winning has solidified his place in the sport.

" You have to have the environment where competition is there. One time ever I thought breaking the world record and it was when I knew that I can break the World record it was actually when I was standing on 9.5s and I was like, you know what this can be broken," Usain Bolt said.

He added:

"We never really think about world records. It's not really our thing because I want you to understand World records can go at any time but my Olympic and World Championship title, can't take that from me because this year and that year you were the man. These are the titles, if you tried to grab as many titles as possible nobody can take that from you."

Usain Bolt still holds the world record in the 100m and 200m races that were set in the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin.

